Big Kat Bryant shines in UCF debut

Boise State definitely felt Big Kat Bryant's presence.

The UCF defensive end and Auburn graduate transfer accounted for a team-high five pressures in his first game as a Knight, helping to force the late interception that sealed the victory.

"Man, it felt great to finally get back out there," Bryant said this week. "The emotions for me. I haven't played since New Year's. I'm so used to playing during the spring, so just to get back out there was electric. Regardless of what time we played, I just wanted to get out there and play with my brothers."

Bryant played 56 of the 64 total defensive snaps earning a 76.7 PFF grade, one of the best marks on defense.

"I could have done better," Bryant said. "I missed a sack. I can get better. Overall, I think I had a solid game."

An early pick-six gave Boise State an early advantage, then the Broncos tacked on two additional scores to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. UCF then locked it down defensively, stifling Boise for much of the second half which enabled the offense to mount their comeback.

"We had to get settled," Bryant said. "I told the d-line, I've never been down 21-0. We came back to the bench and I looked up at the scoreboard and I was like, whoa. We're down 21-0. We went in at halftime and were cool, calm and collected. On the defensive side, we knew what we were capable of. I told the guys, just stay calm. We're gonna do this. Nobody got too high or too low. Everybody kept their poise. I told those guys, we got this. Everybody was like, okay, we got this. That's what we did."

UCF took a 36-31 advantage with a little more than four minutes remaining. Boise State then looked to reclaim the lead, advancing all the way to UCF's 35 yard line when they were faced with a third-and-four. Believing they were set up for a pass to the tight end, Bryant disrupted his route before flushing out quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who then scrambled toward the sideline and released an errant throw that was intercepted by Dyllon Lester.

"It was just IQ," Bryant said. "I knew what was coming. They kept doing it all game. They had run it maybe two times. Any time a tight end crosses my path I try to knock him off. I knew the down and distance was third and short, so I knew anything that crossed my face I would try to get to the flat. They did a little zone split. He came across. I'm gonna try to knock him off his route. I thought the quarterback was going to throw the ball because he was a pocket passer. I didn't think he was going to actually run. He ran, so I'm like I gotta turn up the jets. It was me watching film. I saw it a couple years ago when we (Auburn) played Minnesota. I said I can't get beat with this."