Big Kat Bryant shines in UCF debut
Boise State definitely felt Big Kat Bryant's presence.
The UCF defensive end and Auburn graduate transfer accounted for a team-high five pressures in his first game as a Knight, helping to force the late interception that sealed the victory.
"Man, it felt great to finally get back out there," Bryant said this week. "The emotions for me. I haven't played since New Year's. I'm so used to playing during the spring, so just to get back out there was electric. Regardless of what time we played, I just wanted to get out there and play with my brothers."
Bryant played 56 of the 64 total defensive snaps earning a 76.7 PFF grade, one of the best marks on defense.
"I could have done better," Bryant said. "I missed a sack. I can get better. Overall, I think I had a solid game."
An early pick-six gave Boise State an early advantage, then the Broncos tacked on two additional scores to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. UCF then locked it down defensively, stifling Boise for much of the second half which enabled the offense to mount their comeback.
"We had to get settled," Bryant said. "I told the d-line, I've never been down 21-0. We came back to the bench and I looked up at the scoreboard and I was like, whoa. We're down 21-0. We went in at halftime and were cool, calm and collected. On the defensive side, we knew what we were capable of. I told the guys, just stay calm. We're gonna do this. Nobody got too high or too low. Everybody kept their poise. I told those guys, we got this. Everybody was like, okay, we got this. That's what we did."
UCF took a 36-31 advantage with a little more than four minutes remaining. Boise State then looked to reclaim the lead, advancing all the way to UCF's 35 yard line when they were faced with a third-and-four. Believing they were set up for a pass to the tight end, Bryant disrupted his route before flushing out quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who then scrambled toward the sideline and released an errant throw that was intercepted by Dyllon Lester.
"It was just IQ," Bryant said. "I knew what was coming. They kept doing it all game. They had run it maybe two times. Any time a tight end crosses my path I try to knock him off. I knew the down and distance was third and short, so I knew anything that crossed my face I would try to get to the flat. They did a little zone split. He came across. I'm gonna try to knock him off his route. I thought the quarterback was going to throw the ball because he was a pocket passer. I didn't think he was going to actually run. He ran, so I'm like I gotta turn up the jets. It was me watching film. I saw it a couple years ago when we (Auburn) played Minnesota. I said I can't get beat with this."
There was plenty of preseason buzz UCF's defensive line would be a strength and they certainly looked the part. The group played a huge role in shutting down Boise's run game, holding their output to just 20 yards. Kalia Davis was a beast in the interior and he garnered American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors.
"He reminds me of (former Auburn Tiger and Carolina Panthers DT) Derrick Brown," Bryant said. "Just that type of disruption on the defensive side of the ball. I love him. I tell him all the time. He makes the job easier for me, taking on double teams and things like that."
Bryant is also a team captain - a position that was voted on by his peers - which is remarkable because he's only been in the program a few months.
"That's a huge honor," Bryant said. "I think I'm the first person ever to do that. I tell my mom, I tell anybody, that's a huge honor for those guys to vote me team captain. It says a lot about me. I wear my heart on my sleeve, so to come out here each and every day I try to teach these guys and show these guys how important football is to me. I eat, sleep football. I wanted to show these guys what hard work is, starting with summer workouts. Being a vocal leader. How to do this day in and day out. I think over a period of time I gained their trust. I take huge pride in that. "
While the defensive line did play well against Boise State, one thing eluded them.
"(We've got to) sack the quarterback," Bryant said. "Get to the quarterback. We had hurries. But getting to the quarterback will get everybody paid."