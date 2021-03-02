UCFSports - Big Kat Bryant to reunite with Gus Malzahn at UCF

Former Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant, one of the most coveted prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, announced Tuesday he has committed to UCF where he will reunite with his head coach, Gus Malzahn.

Bryant, an All-SEC performer, initially committed to Tennessee in January but rescinded that pledge following the firing of Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Oklahoma was then rumored as a potential destination, but Malzahn resurfacing in Orlando led Bryant to change course.

In addition to the Malzahn connection, Bryant should have a sense of familiarity in his new surroundings. He will be joined at UCF by two former Auburn players, running back Mark-Antony Richards and wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers, both of whom recently announced their commitments. And his defensive coordinator will be former Auburn assistant Travis Williams.

A team captain at Auburn in 2020, Bryant finished his senior campaign with a spot on the All-SEC second team. He finished his AU career with 49 game appearances, 56 tackles, 10 sacks, 11.5 TFLs and two interceptions. He is utilizing his extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The addition of experienced edge player gives UCF's defensive line a major boost heading into 2021. The line is also welcoming back defensive tackle starter Kalia Davis, who had opted out in 2020.





