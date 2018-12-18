Christmas came early for Jon Powell. The redshirt freshman defensive back and special teams contributor was in a team meeting Monday when "Santa" - bearing a striking resemblance to UCFAA Assistant AD Eric DeSalvo - entered the room and began distributing gifts. After calling up "good boys" Wyatt Miller and Titus Davis, Santa then asked for Powell to come up front. That's when the Orlando native learned Josh Heupel was putting him on full scholarship. Powell, who has emerged as one of UCF's top special teams players, spoke to UCFSports.com on Tuesday.

Santa stopped by with some gifts for our guys...one of them being pretty special 😁#GoKnights #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/OY121CbrI4 — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 17, 2018

I know you're a redshirt freshman. You're from Orlando, University High School. What was that process like coming out of high school? Were you recruited? Did you get offers? How did you end up at UCF as a walk-on initially? "I actually was not heavily recruited at all coming out of high school. I ended my senior season thinking football may not be a possibility going into wrestling season actually. Going into the spring, Coach (Sean) Beckton at the time came to the school and presented me with an opportunity with a preferred walk-on." What were your expectations coming in? Just happy to play football? Thinking maybe you could find a role on the team? What was your mindset coming in? "Coming in, I just knew I wanted to consistently do what was right. I wasn't sure of the expectations in terms of a role. I knew coming in as a walk-on that you might not get the same opportunities. I just believed that as long as I did what was right, whatever happens, happens." What was last year like? Obviously an amazing season for UCF. I know you redshirted. You were on the scout team? "Yeah, I was the defensive scout team all of the year." This season, a new coaching staff. You've obviously gone on to play a major role on special teams. Did that happen early in spring? Was that something you earned during the preseason where you maybe started to find a spot? "In terms of getting on special teams, that was more towards the end of camp and into the beginning of the fall season. The only thing I was starting on at first was punt return. I was a backup on the other special teams, then I was given an opportunity to play on all of them." At what point did you start playing on all of them? "I believe week three or four." That had to feel good. You're still young in your career and starting to play a major role. You had to feel pretty good about your progress? "Yeah, definitely." What's been your favorite moment playing so far this season? "There's been a bunch of moments. What I like to do, on the first play whether it's kickoff or kickoff return, I'll look around at the crowd and kind of take it all in. Cincinnati game, with that being College GameDay, being a night game, crowd is going crazy, I could barely hear. That was one of the good moments."

