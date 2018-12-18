Big season results in scholarship for Jon Powell
Christmas came early for Jon Powell.
The redshirt freshman defensive back and special teams contributor was in a team meeting Monday when "Santa" - bearing a striking resemblance to UCFAA Assistant AD Eric DeSalvo - entered the room and began distributing gifts.
After calling up "good boys" Wyatt Miller and Titus Davis, Santa then asked for Powell to come up front. That's when the Orlando native learned Josh Heupel was putting him on full scholarship.
Powell, who has emerged as one of UCF's top special teams players, spoke to UCFSports.com on Tuesday.
I know you're a redshirt freshman. You're from Orlando, University High School. What was that process like coming out of high school? Were you recruited? Did you get offers? How did you end up at UCF as a walk-on initially?
"I actually was not heavily recruited at all coming out of high school. I ended my senior season thinking football may not be a possibility going into wrestling season actually. Going into the spring, Coach (Sean) Beckton at the time came to the school and presented me with an opportunity with a preferred walk-on."
What were your expectations coming in? Just happy to play football? Thinking maybe you could find a role on the team? What was your mindset coming in?
"Coming in, I just knew I wanted to consistently do what was right. I wasn't sure of the expectations in terms of a role. I knew coming in as a walk-on that you might not get the same opportunities. I just believed that as long as I did what was right, whatever happens, happens."
What was last year like? Obviously an amazing season for UCF. I know you redshirted. You were on the scout team?
"Yeah, I was the defensive scout team all of the year."
This season, a new coaching staff. You've obviously gone on to play a major role on special teams. Did that happen early in spring? Was that something you earned during the preseason where you maybe started to find a spot?
"In terms of getting on special teams, that was more towards the end of camp and into the beginning of the fall season. The only thing I was starting on at first was punt return. I was a backup on the other special teams, then I was given an opportunity to play on all of them."
At what point did you start playing on all of them?
"I believe week three or four."
That had to feel good. You're still young in your career and starting to play a major role. You had to feel pretty good about your progress?
"Yeah, definitely."
What's been your favorite moment playing so far this season?
"There's been a bunch of moments. What I like to do, on the first play whether it's kickoff or kickoff return, I'll look around at the crowd and kind of take it all in. Cincinnati game, with that being College GameDay, being a night game, crowd is going crazy, I could barely hear. That was one of the good moments."
I saw the scholarship video posted by Coach Heupel's account last night. What were you thinking? Eric DeSalvo is playing Santa, came in, doing the Santa schtick. Did you have any idea what was going to happen?
"No idea. I just saw Wyatt and Titus go up. I'm like, all right. Then he calls my name. I didn't go over this before. I didn't have a script. What's going on? I was just excited when he gave me the little scroll. I was like, 'Yes!' I was definitely grateful for the moment."
Did you think that could happen this early in your career? You look at guys like Greg McCrae and Michael Colubiale earned scholarships.
"Not really. Obviously, that's always a goal and always something you want to work towards, but in terms of my expectation of when it was going to happen, no idea."
What was it like afterward? Did you call your family? That had to be a special moment.
"I didn't call them right off the spot because I wanted to tell them in person. So I drove home, waited for them. They weren't there. I left it on the counter and texted my parents and said I've got something for you to sign on the counter. My mom called me. She was crying and so thankful. My dad was also thankful. A really great reaction."
Where are you academically? What are your studying towards?
"I'm majoring in electrical engineering. This past semester was actually my first semester actually getting into the major."
Are there any other guys going down that path?
"Matthew Wright is aerospace (engineering). I believe Alex Ward is also aerospace or mechanical."
Ultimately, I know you've got some time, but is there a particular engineering field you're interested in?
"In terms of specializing, I'm not exactly sure yet. I'm still getting into it. I'm thinking maybe power and renewable energy is something I'll look into. As internships come and those opportunities present themselves, I think I'll get a better idea of what I want to do for the future."
You're now getting ready for the bowl game, LSU in the Fiesta Bowl. How is the preparation going?
"Real good. The team is excited. Morale is high and we know we have a lot at stake. We've just been preparing our best and that will show on the 1st."
What would it mean to you to keep this perfect streak going? To end the season with a win against LSU and not experience a loss in these past two years?
"It would definitely be special. Just to also be a part of that goal. But we really don't see it as a streak. I'm sure you've heard many times about going 1-0. This is just another one of those 1-0 moments. We've got to win each practice going into the bowl game and then whatever happens on January 1, happens."
