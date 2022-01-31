Bo Summersett attends Hometown Hero: 'UCF is always a good atmosphere'

Levontai "Bo" Summersett, a do-it-all player at North Fort Myers, made the trip to Orlando this past weekend to attend "Hometown Hero." It was Summersett's third time on campus as he took an unofficial visit last summer and then returned during the season for the War on I-4 against South Florida.

"It was a good visit," Summersett said. "I talked a lot to the coaches. We had fun too, ate some good food. We played Madden and dodgeball, then took pictures wearing the uniform. UCF is always a good atmosphere to be around. I really liked it."

The jersey try-on was definitely a highlight.

"It was a hype atmosphere in the locker room," Summersett said. "I went with the all black look with the black helmets, basically the blackout uniform."

He's being recruited by UCF offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

"He came to my school last week and asked me to come up," Summersett said. "It was good to start building that relationship."

Summersett plays all over the field, seeing reps at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive back.

"I think I'll play receiver or safety in college," Summersett said.

Is there a preference between offense or defense?

"Not really," Summersett said. "I do like the ball in my hands, but I also like to make plays. I'll play whichever one is better for the program."

His offers include Boston College, FAU, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Tennessee and South Florida.

"Coaches always say they like how I make plays after the catch," Summersett said. "For safety, I'm a ball hawk. I had four picks last season."

At Hometown Hero, Summersett met with wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt so that could be an indication of where UCF sees him. The Knights have yet to offer, but could be close.

"I hope so," Summersett said. "Hopefully when I come back and visit in the spring I'll get it then."

Summersett also visited Georgia Tech and Georgia State last fall and tripped to Florida State a couple weeks ago. He's hoping to see more schools this spring.

No favorites yet, though he likes UCF a lot.

"The coaches are really good," Summersett said. "I think today showed me they're good at relationships and how they can help you outside of football also."





