It's definitely a Happy New Year's Day for Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff.

Arkansas quarterback transfer KJ Jefferson announced his commitment to the Knights shortly after 1 p.m., solidifying a big need heading into next season.

Jefferson brings significant experience to Orlando. The Sardis, Miss., native spent five years at Arkansas with 39 career starts and has been the Razorback's full-time starter for the past three seasons.

In his career, Jefferson has passed for 7,911 yards, 67 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He's also a rushing threat with 1,876 career yards on the ground with 21 touchdowns. He averaged more than 50 rushing yards per game in 2021 and 2022.

Jefferson, who is 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, has a build and skill set that has often been compared to former Auburn star Cam Newton. Now Jefferson will get to showcase his talent under Newton's former offensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn.

UCF's quarterback transition plan now appears clear: With John Rhys Plumlee moving on, Jefferson will be expected to take over QB1 duties for his final year of eligibility. UCF's quarterback room also includes Timmy McClain, Dylan Rizk, Riley Trujillio and EJ Colson, the latter three being freshman.

Jefferson also considered TCU, South Carolina and Miami during his time in the transfer portal.

As for portal quarterbacks, UCF was previously linked to Tyler Shough (Texas Tech to Louisville) and Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina to NC State) who opted to go elsewhere. The waiting was more than worth it as UCF sources have indicated they have secured a better player and fit with Jefferson.

With the quarterback question answered, UCF's offense has the weapons to be one of the best in the Big 12 in 2024. Several key players have announced returns: running back RJ Harvey, wide receivers Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson and offensive linemen Amari Kight, Marcellus Marshall and Adrian Medley.

Hudson announced his intent to return shortly after Jefferson's announcement. Baker made his announcement just prior to the Gasparilla Bowl but is still contemplating declaring for the NFL Draft, per a source.

UCF is expected to be quite active in portal acquisitions over the next week. Linebacker is a big area of need.





2024 UCF Transfer Commitments:

-OL Jabari Brooks (Samford)

-S Bryon Threats (Cincinnati)

-RB Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati)

-TE Evan Morris (Michigan State)

-DE Daylan Dotson (UT Martin)

-QB KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)



