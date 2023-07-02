The early fireworks continued for UCF on Sunday with the commitment of Ja'Qualin Birdsong.

The four-star linebacker from LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County initially pledged to Cincinnati in April, but recently reopened his recruitment. Birdsong had visited UCF in early June for Bounce House Weekend.

Though he was still committed to the Bearcats at the time of his UCF visit, Birdsong gave a strong indication then he would ultimately become a Knight. He said felt especially close with his position coach, Ernie Sims.

"Coach Sims, our relationship grows every time we get together," Birdsong said after his UCF visit. "We've got a strong bond and connection. He's a good coach I want to be around. He's somebody I could see myself playing for. He's a great coach. He was speaking like he knew I'm going to come here. He said I'd leave my mark, leave my legacy and do something special.

"Coach Sims, he's a real kindhearted person but you can tell he means business when he speaks. You hear it. I feel something every time he talks to me. A funny feeling inside. Good dude. I can't wait to see what he's got in store."

Birdsong was also strongly considering NC State, Arkansas, Miami and Michigan.

"With UCF, I like how they know they're gonna win," Birdsong said after his visit. "They're confident going into the Big 12. I'm real big on winning. They want to win. They know what they're gonna do. That stands out to me. They've got confidence and I like it."

Birdsong is the third player to commit to UCF in as many days, joining defensive back Jashad Presley and offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr.



