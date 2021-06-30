Boom! Keahnist Thompson commits to UCF

UCF just landed their seventh Class of 2022 commitment and it's a big one.

Keahnist Thompson, a defensive end from Lakeland, announced for the Knights on Wednesday over Texas and Miami. He becomes the second Dreadnaught in the class, joining teammate and friend Miguel Maldonado.

A top target ever since Gus Malzahn arrived at UCF in February, Thompson visited for an open practice in the spring and returned for his official visit during Bounce House Weekend. He also officially visited Miami and Texas this month. His final decision came between UCF and Texas, where he had visited this past weekend.

Thompson is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 33 strongside defensive end and No. 59 overall prospect in Florida. UCF sees him as a future defensive end, though he also plays tight end in high school.

UCF is still in hot pursuit of another Lakeland defensive end, Gabe Dindy. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama and Clemson are among his other top suitors.





