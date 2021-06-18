Boom! WR Tyler Griffin commits to UCF

Bounce House Weekend has produced another future Knight.

Tyler Griffin, a wide receiver from Southeast Bulloch High School in Brooklet, Ga., committed to UCF on Friday just days after his official visit.

"I'm excited to be a UCF commitment," Griffin said. "The visit last weekend was a lot of fun. I got along with the players real well. Everything was good."

He spoke to the coaches, including head coach Gus Malzahn, late Friday afternoon to make everything official.

"They were real happy about it," Griffin said.

Griffin was recruited by co-offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne with an assist from quarterback commit Thomas Castellanos, who is also from South Georgia.

"Thomas is real excited about it," Griffin said. "He was always texting me about UCF letting me know how good of a school it was."



His finalists list also included Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He had visited GT unofficially earlier this month.



Griffin was the second player to commit to UCF on Friday, joining defensive lineman Jamaal Johnson. Those two join offensive tackle Miguel Maldonado and Castellanos, both of whom committed in March.

"I had a great time with all the recruits last week," Griffin said. "That was probably my favorite part about the visit."

He said he also connected well with the current team. His player host was wide receiver Jaylon Griffin.

Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Griffin provides UCF a big-bodied receiver that could make an impact early.

"UCF likes how I can beat the corner one-on-one," Griffin said. "I can't wait to get there and hopefully have a great first season."





