Overcoming a slow start and 10-point second half deficit, UCF surged back for a 75-74 win against Colorado to improve to 2-1 in Big 12 play.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 22 points. Keyshawn Hall contributed 18 points and his block in the closing seconds secured UCF's win. Colorado's Julian Hammond III scored 26 points, a career high.

UCF Recap

Box Score