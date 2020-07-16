UCFSports - Brandon Adams commits: 'UCF feels like home'

A day after completing a "virtual visit" with UCF, Brandon Adams felt he didn't need to wait any longer.

The defensive back from Arabia Mountain High School in Lithonia, Ga., originally thought he would wait until his birthday, Aug. 17, to announce a decision but decided that no time was better than the present to lock things in with the Knights. He announced his commitment on Thursday night.

"Everything about UCF is great," Adams said. "The virtual visit was great. I really loved what I could see of the campus. The winning culture is amazing. They're hungry to win. UCF has a great coaching staff with a lot of experience. The education is just awesome. I love the fan base too. UCF really feels like home."

Throughout the process, Adams said he regularly spoke with four coaches: Corey Bell, Willie Martinez, Nick Toth as well as the head coach himself, Josh Heupel.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound "ball hawk" is listed by Rivals a safety, but can play any spot in the secondary.

"I can play corner and I can play safety," Adams said. "That's why I believe I fit in the defense so well. I'm a versatile DB that can play all over the field."

Earlier this month Adams posted a top eight that also included Ole Miss, Temple, Akron, Cincinnati, Arizona, Middle Tennessee and Arizona. He said he had been leaning towards UCF the entire time.

The Knights are now up to 13 commits in the 2021 class. Adams is the second defensive back, joining Ronnie Hamrick who is also from Georgia.



