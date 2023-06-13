Brandon Jacob, a four-star defensive back from Evans, likes a lot of things about UCF. But the one aspect that stands out the most to the "Hometown Hero" is Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff.

Jacob recently took his first official visit to UCF for Bounce House Weekend.

"It went great," Jacob said. "I got involved with the whole coaching staff. They made me feel like I'm at home. I felt real comfortable with the coaching staff and the players. It's a great feeling."

He's already familiar with a lot of players, including Tyree Patterson, Braeden Marshall, Hudson Gibbs and John Walker.

What's his favorite thing when it comes to the Knights?

"The coaching staff makes you feel like a priority," Jacob said. "That was big... It's more than football here. It's the education, the brotherhood, the manhood. You're more than a football player here."