UCFSports.com

It's a new year which means a new era of leaders will emerge.

On UCF's defensive line, fifth-year senior Brendon Hayes is looking to take on that responsibility. After losing five players at that position to graduation or the NFL Draft, Hayes returns as the only upperclassmen with any sort of significant experience.

Following last Thursday's practice, UCF's final workout before spring break, Hayes acknowledged his role will become bigger this season.

"I'm definitely an older presence on the defense, so I'm trying to take a leadership role," he said. "Be more vocal. Get these guys going in the right direction... I'm not really looking to change anything. I'm looking to be more vocal and be a guy that people can come to when they have a question about a play, formation, anything like that. I'm here to support the guys and get us going in the right direction for the season."

Hayes started 12 games at defensive end last season, earning a spot on the All-AAC Second Team with 44 total tackles (23 solo) and three sacks. 2018 was his first year as a starter after spending the previous two seasons as a spot reserve.

What does he want to improve going into his final year of eligibility?

"For me, I think personally it probably would be hip flexibility," Hayes said. "Just keep getting off the rock. I felt I was pretty inconsistent last year in getting off the ball. I'm going to pick it up this offseason and get right for next season."