UCFSports.com

Brendon Hayes looking to be a leader
It's a new year which means a new era of leaders will emerge.
On UCF's defensive line, fifth-year senior Brendon Hayes is looking to take on that responsibility. After losing five players at that position to graduation or the NFL Draft, Hayes returns as the only upperclassmen with any sort of significant experience.
Following last Thursday's practice, UCF's final workout before spring break, Hayes acknowledged his role will become bigger this season.
"I'm definitely an older presence on the defense, so I'm trying to take a leadership role," he said. "Be more vocal. Get these guys going in the right direction... I'm not really looking to change anything. I'm looking to be more vocal and be a guy that people can come to when they have a question about a play, formation, anything like that. I'm here to support the guys and get us going in the right direction for the season."
Hayes started 12 games at defensive end last season, earning a spot on the All-AAC Second Team with 44 total tackles (23 solo) and three sacks. 2018 was his first year as a starter after spending the previous two seasons as a spot reserve.
What does he want to improve going into his final year of eligibility?
"For me, I think personally it probably would be hip flexibility," Hayes said. "Just keep getting off the rock. I felt I was pretty inconsistent last year in getting off the ball. I'm going to pick it up this offseason and get right for next season."
UCF's defensive line will have a completely new look next season following the departures of Titus Davis, Joey Connors, Trysten Hill, A.J. Wooten and Aaron Cochran. Hayes has a good shot to retain his No. 1 defensive end spot, but everything else remains wide open. The only returners with any sort of experience are Randy Charlton, Kenny Turnier and Mason Cholewa.
"We've just been attacking," Hayes said when asked about the defensive line. "Really, honestly. Trying to fill those spots. Seeing what guys fit where. Trying to find guys who will play snap to whistle."
Any early standouts?
"A lot of guys are standing out all across the board," Hayes said. "I can't name a couple, but I feel a lot of people are moving in the right direction."
UCF loaded up on defensive line in the 2019 recruiting class, but most of those players won't arrive until the summer. One newcomer who was able to enroll early was Cam Goode, who could have an opportunity to play early inside.
"He's been doing real good," Hayes said of the freshman. "He's been doing major improvements whether it's in the weight room or on the field. He's been doing real good."
Hayes, who is from Louisiana, posted his career-best individual numbers in the Fiesta Bowl against LSU, accounting for seven total tackles.
"Personally, that's my drive," he said. "I took that loss personal. It's in the past now. We can't do anything but look forward. Just keep being who we are which are competitive guys... We just want to win. We've got guys that want to compete and come in here on a day to day basis and play snap to whistle, so that's what we're going to do regardless."