UCFSports - Brian Blackmon wants UCF to be elite on special teams

Brian Blackmon wants UCF to be elite on special teams
Gus Malzahn climbed the coaching ladder via the high school ranks, making a name for himself in Springdale, Ark., before getting opportunities at the collegiate level. Brian Blackmon is forging a similar path.
Blackmon, who Malzahn recently hired as UCF's special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, spent 20 years coaching at Alabama's Opelika High School. From 1996-2008, Blackmon served as offensive coordinator and then took over as both head coach and athletics director in 2009, positions he held until Malzahn hired him to be an analyst at Auburn in 2017.
From there, Blackmon moved on to Troy for three seasons where he was special teams coordinator and also coached running backs and tight ends.
Auburn and Opelika are neighboring towns, but the connection between the two actually happened many years before Malzahn's arrival on the Plains.
"I actually met Coach Malzahn back when he was at Springdale High School," Blackmon said. "My dad ran one of the Nike coaching clinics in Mississippi and I believe it was the first time Gus spoke at a clinic. I was there working for my dad and coaching high school ball as well. We met there and got to know each other through that process. Of course when he came to Auburn, because we had a prior relationship, got to know each other even better."
Malzahn has always prioritized recruiting, something Blackmon quickly recognized from his years at Opelika. Even if he didn't have SEC-caliber players that particular year, Malzahn always made a point to stop by.
"We'd have a cup of coffee and talk football and life," Blackmon said. "Because he was the head coach, he could only get out (and recruit) certain times of the year, but every December and January he would come by our school. He did sign a couple of our players through the years, but it was just an opportunity for two old high school ball coaches to share stories and enjoy a cup of coffee."
2017 was Blackmon's first season on staff at Auburn. The year obviously ended with a meeting against UCF in the Peach Bowl.
"I was an analyst on that staff and part of my responsibility was breaking down the opponent," Blackmon said. "Obviously that team was talented. The thing that stuck out was the unity and how they all played for each other. The excitement. It was something that you could turn on film and actually see it. Sometimes guys get in and they're worried about the scheme, but if you watch the entire game you could see how tight-knit that team was."
He jumped at the chance to join Gus at UCF.
"Obviously the talent level in this part of the country is unbelievable," Blackmon said. "I really think this is the best Group of Five job in the country. When Coach (Malzahn) called and asked if I'd be interested, I was all in. The opportunity to come back and work with him was an important part of that decision making. Being able to bring my family to this part of the country and be a part of this program to what I believe is going to be the future of college football, just like Coach says."
Looking at the job in front of him coaching tight ends, Blackmon shared an old high school saying.
"Whatever walks in the door, you've got to try and find a way to win with them," Blackmon said. "I think Coach Malzahn is as good as anybody in the country in taking what he has and building his offense around that. We've got a group of tight ends with experience. Obviously Jake Hescock has plenty of experience. There's some young kids with talent. I'm excited about that."
Hescock, as a sixth-year "super senior," will be vital to their success.
"What I love about Jake is obviously he's got all the experience, but his maturity level is really important not only for our team but especially in our unit because we've got a lot of young guys," Blackmon said. "To have a guy that's 24 years old, he understands what it's all about. He can hold himself to that standard and at the same time he can help me hold the young guys to that standard. I think that's invaluable when you look at the youth in that room. They've recruited some tight ends, some really talented high school players. When you make the jump from high school to college, there are 19 year olds playing with 24 year olds. You can't simulate that. Having a guy that's on the upper end of that scale is really important for us, not only from a playing standpoint but also what he brings off the field that most people will never see in the development of those young guys."
As a long time high school coach that's now spent several years at the college level, Blackmon was asked about the differences between coaching at the two levels.
"I was at a fairly large high school in Alabama so we tried to pattern our program to what the large college programs around us were doing," Blackmon. "The football side, I'm not sure it's much different. The difference is the recruiting. What you're doing to try to get the very best players in your program. In high school, you don't have that opportunity. In Alabama, we were a one-horse town that had one elementary and middle school that fed us. I knew what I was going to have five years in advance.
"We ran a lot of the same plays. A lot of the same systems. The system that I ran in high school was very similar to what Coach Malzahn runs. From that standpoint, I don't know there's a lot of difference. Obviously the speed of the game is different across the board. The biggest difference to me is the recruiting. What I've found is that it's about relationships. My experience as a head football coach in high school was about building relationships with my players and their parents. In college recruiting, it's doing the same thing but every day on a warp speed level."
Shifting discussion to special teams, Blackmon said he's looking forward to leading that unit.
"The team that wins field position is gonna win the game more times than not," he said. "I read a stat the other day that if you win the average starting field position 75 percent of the time you win the game. We've got to sell that to our guys. We want to be electric on special teams. Our job is to create field position advantages and make game-changing plays. It's really that simple."
In evaluating the specialists, Blackmon had high praise for UCF's long snapper, Alex Ward, then spoke more about his philosophy in regards to the punting and kicking game.
"I think we have a tremendous long snapper," Blackmon said. "I've watched film on both the kickers and punters, just to get a little feel for who they are and what they do. Let's start with punt. From a punt standpoint, it's about the coverage aspect. Everybody wants to put it on the punter, but you also have to cover. Three years ago, we led the country in net punt at Troy. Last year I think we were 25th in the country, but we were doing a better job of covering the punt. Obviously, it's about getting some hang time on the ball. We're going to try to be simple and make sure we can protect. Our goal is going to try to force fair catches. When they do try to return the ball, we've got enough guys down there to cover them up. We want to lead in the country in net punt.
"From a kicking standpoint, it goes back to the average starting field position. If we've got a guy that can kick the ball in the back of the end zone, we feel like that's an advantage. We want to create a coverage unit that plays, to use Gus Malzahn's term, like their hair is on fire. The more speed that you can put on the field, the better. That's something we feel like should be an advantage here. That's one thing that drew me in, how much speed there is here. You put a kickoff unit on the field, you've got guys that can really run. You're closing the gap. You know have an opportunity to create advantages in the field position game, maybe behind the 20. That puts your defense in a good position. Our job is to serve our offense and defense, create field position and along the way make some game-changing plays. I think we'll have an opportunity to do that."
In terms of jumping into recruiting right away, Blackmon says he's always excited to talk to other high school coaches.
"I tell them all the time and I'm only halfway kidding, I still have a CDL (license) and can drive a yellow school bus. So if they were in the pinch and the NCAA would let me, I could drive the bus for them. But I've had a ball talking to those guys. The energy is being felt around the state. The coaches I've spoken with have been really appreciative of the fact we're reaching out. We're asking how can we serve them. Making sure we're evaluating their players. Making sure that we're accessible to them and their coaches. It's been really good.
"Then from the recruit's standpoint, I think there's so much to sell. I just really believe there's so much to sell about this place. Not just from the amazing atmosphere that's created in the Bounce House on game days, but all the other things. The intangibles. When we're talking to a recruit, we're able to listen to what they want. One of the first questions we ask is what are you looking for in a school? Almost every single time, whatever they tell us, we have the answer for them here. I don't know that you can say that everywhere in the country.
"Here, we feel like we can recruit against the best teams in the country. We have the same thing to sell. We're not going to back down from anybody. We're going to build strong relationships with the players and the parents. We're going to sell Orlando and the University of Central Florida. We're going to give every kid an opportunity that has the talent and ability to come in here and compete for championships. Not just conference championships. Our goal is to win a National Championship. Looking at what we have around us, I don't think it will take that long."