UCFSports - Brian Blackmon wants UCF to be elite on special teams

Gus Malzahn climbed the coaching ladder via the high school ranks, making a name for himself in Springdale, Ark., before getting opportunities at the collegiate level. Brian Blackmon is forging a similar path.

Blackmon, who Malzahn recently hired as UCF's special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, spent 20 years coaching at Alabama's Opelika High School. From 1996-2008, Blackmon served as offensive coordinator and then took over as both head coach and athletics director in 2009, positions he held until Malzahn hired him to be an analyst at Auburn in 2017.

From there, Blackmon moved on to Troy for three seasons where he was special teams coordinator and also coached running backs and tight ends.

Auburn and Opelika are neighboring towns, but the connection between the two actually happened many years before Malzahn's arrival on the Plains.

"I actually met Coach Malzahn back when he was at Springdale High School," Blackmon said. "My dad ran one of the Nike coaching clinics in Mississippi and I believe it was the first time Gus spoke at a clinic. I was there working for my dad and coaching high school ball as well. We met there and got to know each other through that process. Of course when he came to Auburn, because we had a prior relationship, got to know each other even better."

Malzahn has always prioritized recruiting, something Blackmon quickly recognized from his years at Opelika. Even if he didn't have SEC-caliber players that particular year, Malzahn always made a point to stop by.

"We'd have a cup of coffee and talk football and life," Blackmon said. "Because he was the head coach, he could only get out (and recruit) certain times of the year, but every December and January he would come by our school. He did sign a couple of our players through the years, but it was just an opportunity for two old high school ball coaches to share stories and enjoy a cup of coffee."

2017 was Blackmon's first season on staff at Auburn. The year obviously ended with a meeting against UCF in the Peach Bowl.

"I was an analyst on that staff and part of my responsibility was breaking down the opponent," Blackmon said. "Obviously that team was talented. The thing that stuck out was the unity and how they all played for each other. The excitement. It was something that you could turn on film and actually see it. Sometimes guys get in and they're worried about the scheme, but if you watch the entire game you could see how tight-knit that team was."

He jumped at the chance to join Gus at UCF.

"Obviously the talent level in this part of the country is unbelievable," Blackmon said. "I really think this is the best Group of Five job in the country. When Coach (Malzahn) called and asked if I'd be interested, I was all in. The opportunity to come back and work with him was an important part of that decision making. Being able to bring my family to this part of the country and be a part of this program to what I believe is going to be the future of college football, just like Coach says."

Looking at the job in front of him coaching tight ends, Blackmon shared an old high school saying.

"Whatever walks in the door, you've got to try and find a way to win with them," Blackmon said. "I think Coach Malzahn is as good as anybody in the country in taking what he has and building his offense around that. We've got a group of tight ends with experience. Obviously Jake Hescock has plenty of experience. There's some young kids with talent. I'm excited about that."

Hescock, as a sixth-year "super senior," will be vital to their success.

"What I love about Jake is obviously he's got all the experience, but his maturity level is really important not only for our team but especially in our unit because we've got a lot of young guys," Blackmon said. "To have a guy that's 24 years old, he understands what it's all about. He can hold himself to that standard and at the same time he can help me hold the young guys to that standard. I think that's invaluable when you look at the youth in that room. They've recruited some tight ends, some really talented high school players. When you make the jump from high school to college, there are 19 year olds playing with 24 year olds. You can't simulate that. Having a guy that's on the upper end of that scale is really important for us, not only from a playing standpoint but also what he brings off the field that most people will never see in the development of those young guys."