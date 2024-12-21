Brown CB Isaiah Reed commits to UCF

Brown cornerback Isaiah Reed, a Tampa native, committed to UCF on Saturday just a couple days after his official visit.

As a graduate transfer, Reed was an earlier entry in the transfer portal and initially got his UCF offer on Nov. 21. Other offers included Texas Tech, Stanford, South Florida, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Baylor and Kansas.

A 2021 graduate of Seffner Christian Academy, Reed saw immediate playing time at Brown. As a true freshman, he had 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and led the team with six pass breakups. As a sophomore in 2022, Reed earned All-Ivy League Honorable Mention honors as he led Brown with 53 tackles and eight pass breakups. In 2023, Reed was an All-Ivy first teamer as he led the conference with five interceptions (in 10 games) to go along with 50 tackles and eight pass breakups. He earned a PFF grade of 86.9 that year.

A team captain in 2024, Reed played in four games but redshirted after suffering an injury. He will officially join UCF next summer as he's planning to stay Brown until his May graduation.

Reed is UCF's fifth portal commitment, joining Tulsa DT RJ Jackson, Maryland DB Brandon Jacob, Washington OL Gaard Memmelaar and FAU QB Cam Fancher.



