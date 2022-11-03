C.J. Kelly doesn't care if he's averaging two points or 40. He just wants to win.

A transfer from UMass, the Long Island native is among several newcomers to the UCF men's basketball team this season. UCFSports.com caught up with Kelly at the recent media day.

This will be Kelly's fourth school. The Long Island native played his freshman year (2018-19) at Norfolk State, transferred to Albany and played one season (2020-21) following a redshirt year and then moved on to UMass (2021-22).

After looking at his timeline, I believe he has two seasons of eligibility remaining. During the interview, I asked if this was his final season of eligibility and he seemed to agree, so we'll see. It does appear he could have an extra COVID year if he wants it.

Kelly was a double-digit scorer the past two seasons - 14.3 ppg at Albany and 10.1 points last season at UMass.

Here's a recap of our conversation:

Kelly said Coach Dawkins and the coaching staff really sold him during his recruitment in the portal.

"Everything felt perfect," Kelly said.

He said UCF called him every day when he was in the portal.

"We have a great team, we want you. Come be a part of it."

Kelly said it's "more than basketball" with UCF.

"It's more of a family. The connection is always going to be there even after basketball. That sold me a lot, especially coming from my last program."

As for his role, Kelly brings experience and leadership. He prioritizes defense and can create for himself offensively. He said he is recognized as a scorer and a three-point shooter.

"I think I'm a guy that can do a little bit of everything. One of the strengths is creating for myself and others. I'm a three-level scorer. I make a lot of hustle plays. Hopefully the crowd will like that. I'm a scorer."

Kelly said it's been a "fun challenge" learning to play with one another.

There's two C.J.s on this team between C.J. Kelly and C.J. Walker. I asked if there's some confusion. He said sometimes he's called "Kelly" and other times "CK." He doesn't like the CK abbreviation because that's his dad's name.

Asked about who has impressed, Kelly said it's tough to single anyone out. He then name dropped Michael Durr, the Indiana transfer who also has played at South Florida.

"That man is a horse down there. Great hands, can finish with the left or right. Can shoot it. What can't he do for a bigger guy?"

He also loves the Hendricks twins, Taylor and Tyler.

"They're both very talented. I watch these guys and I'm like wow. They don't even try it looks like sometimes."

Kelly said they learned a lot from their recent secret scrimmage with Georgia.

"You saw what we can be and where we are right now. I learned a lot from my guys, like where they want to be on the court and where they want me. How the coaches are. It was all good."

What does he want to accomplish this year?

"I just want to win. This is my fourth year playing. I've only had one winning year. I just want to win. That's all I want. Average 40 points, average two points. If we're winning, there's nothing like it. I just want to win and help take the program as far as it can go."

Who is the funniest guy on the team?

"Mike Durr. I laugh at a lot of people in general, but Mike and I are real close. We laugh at coaches. We laugh at players. Some people are just funny in general. Ithiel Horton is funny in general. He's a funny guy. I'd say those people."

I asked if he's every been compared to any NBA player. One of the players off to the side said Steph Curry (I didn't catch who said it). Kelly said he's heard comparisons to Paul George and Joe Johnson.

What are his expectations for the season?

"The guys are very excited. Expectations are high. This program expects nothing but greatness. The guys are ready. We're tired of killing each other in practice."



