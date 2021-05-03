UCFSports - Caden Kitler excited to see UCF this summer

After more than a year of virtual recruiting, Caden Kitler can't wait to see schools and finally meet coaches face to face. The center from John Paul II High School in Plano, Tex., is currently crafting his visit schedule which will include a June official visit to UCF.

Kitler just wrapped up his track & field season, competing in the state championships in both shot put and discus. He finished as a silver medalist in the discus.

"The conditions were terrible," Kitler said. "It was raining while we were throwing, so that's not really ideal. I still found a way to medal. We weren't really going for distance, just doing the best we can."

He's been active in shot and discus since eighth grade, which actually predates his football career. His youth though was mostly centered around hockey.

"Hockey was basically my entire life before football," Kitler said. "My dad is from New York originally and grew up in the hockey life. He actually met my mom at a hockey rink. She was the receptionist and he was looking to start an adult league. So I was really born into it."

It didn't take long for Kitler to get out on the ice.

"I played for my dad, who was a coach," Kitler said. "I was a three year old playing with six year olds. I was almost as big of them. It was fun times, that's for sure. I started playing in select hockey around 10 years old."

He continued playing hockey throughout middle school, then decided to focus on football when he got to high school.

"I tried to play high school hockey, but I couldn't play Select and play football," Kitler said. "It just took too much time. I still love hockey though. I love to watch it on TV whenever I can. My favorite team is the Los Angeles Kings. That's always been my favorite team. I'm still locked in."

Turning to football, Kitler played tight end and defensive end as a freshman. But his future would be on the offensive line.

"The spring after my freshman season, my coach moved me to offensive line and said we need you to be good here," Kitler said. "I was a little nervous playing a new position. I wasn't sure if I'd be good at it or not. I got through the spring and summer and did pretty well. My sophomore year, college coaches started to come by and see me in person. I wasn't expecting that."

The first offer arrived last summer from Illinois State.

"I was on my way to training and I got a text saying Illinois State is going to offer," Kitler said. "I wasn't even thinking about football, just listening to music and talking to my dad. I was like, 'What!' It was a fun memory. A huge thrill, that's for sure."

As his junior year began, New Mexico and Houston followed suit. More offers began arriving this winter and spring, including Penn, UTSA, Liberty, Dartmouth, Charlotte, Air Force, Utah State, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, UConn, ECU, Harvard, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, UCF, Arkansas State, Navy, Yale, Army, Washington State, Missouri State, Texas State and Purdue.

UCF offered March 4, not long after Gus Malzahn finalized his coaching staff. Kitler's recruiter is offensive line coach Herb Hand, whom he was already quite familiar with.

"I definitely remember that first call because Coach Hand has been very special to me," Kitler said. "He was one of the first coaches that actually recruited me my sophomore year when he was at Texas. He came to the school to see me. That definitely meant a lot to me. He offered me at Charlotte too, so that told me he really wants me."

In additional to his football ability, Hand loves Kitler's hockey background.

"He said he likes that I played goalie because not a lot of people can do that," Kitler said. "That was a great conversation."

With visits reopening in June, UCF was anxious to lock him in for an official visit. He'll be in Orlando June 18-20.

"I'm super excited," Kitler said. "I never thought I'd get an offer from a school like UCF. That was a surreal moment. I knew from the day they offered and with Coach Hand there, I really wanted to go see it. It's a top choice for me. I really love the relationship I have with Coach Hand."

It will be Kitler's first time in Orlando.

"I know there's a lot to do," he said. "It's a beautiful city, so that's definitely a bonus. I know I like the dorms and just the overall look of the campus. I did a virtual visit with Coach Hand and they showed me everything point-of-view sytle."

Even prior to the offer, Kitler was already somewhat familiar with UCF by way of Parker Boudreaux, the former UCF offensive lineman turned WWE wrestler.

"One of my friends is Parker Boudreaux," Kitler said. "I was following Parker (on Twitter) and out of nowhere he followed me back. He gave me a workout routine and like a meal plan to follow too. He's a cool dude."

Kitler will begin June with an official visit to Memphis the weekend of June 4-6.

"I have a good relationship with their coaches," Kitler said. "Coach Jim Bridge is one of my favorite coaches to talk to. That's a great thing. One of my mom's best friends, her son goes to Memphis. They love it. I've heard nothing but good things. My mom's friend's father-in-law runs a podcast about Memphis sports, so they're really into it and they love it. That's a good sign to me. More than likely I'll love it too. I've been on a virtual visit. I heard the downtown is super fun and there's a lot to do. Beautiful campus."

He's also expecting to take unofficial visits to Kansas State and UTSA.

Kansas State hasn't offered, but he thinks they could be close.

"I've talked with them a few times," Kitler said. "They want to see me in person. I don't think I'll do a lot of visits with schools that haven't offered, but if they did offer they'd be a high consideration."

UTSA was one of his first offers.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches, especially Cutter Leftwich, one of the GAs. He's a hilarious dude. I went to the combine for the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome so I got a first-hand feel for playing on that field. That was a great experience. I want to go back and check out the campus this time."

Purdue offered last week, so that relationship is just beginning.

"They're telling me they need offensive linemen," Kitler said. "They need centers most of all. They said I'm going to be a high priority on their list. We'll see how that goes, how hard they recruit me. I'd be interested in visiting. I know it's a great school, which is important to me."

The plan right now is to visit schools in June with hopes of making a decision by early July.

"I'm pretty happy with the offers I have right now," Kitler said. "I just want to see schools, campus life and all that. Relationship with the coaches is the biggest thing for me. That's why UCF is at the top of the list right now for me."





