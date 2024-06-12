Caden Piening committed to UCF during the spring game and the tight end returned on Bounce House Weekend for his official visit.

"Just the player interactions I've had (really stood out)," Piening said. "I've had a great time with Randy Pittman. He was taking me around and showing me places. Overall, I just really enjoyed it."

Piening spent his younger childhood in Orlando before moving to Cincinnati in 2015.

"I've been reminiscing about past times on the drive over," Piening said. "It was great seeing places I grew up going to when I was young, like Fun Spot. Then we had a great time at Universal."