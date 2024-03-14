Caden Piening has had his eye on UCF for a while.

Now a standout tight end at Cincinnati's Anderson High School, Piening spent his early years in Orlando. His family lived in the Dr. Phillips area from his birth until 2015 and his father is a UCF alum.

UCF is open to recruiting players nationally, but typically will concentrate their primary efforts within Florida, Georgia and other Southeastern states. Piening was the one who actually initiated the contact, eager to inform the coaches of his interest.

"I always wanted to be recruited by UCF," Piening said. "I was trying to message the staff, I finally made a connection and was able to send my film to (UCF tight ends coach Brian) Blackmon. We got on a phone call and it was great. I ended up getting an offer in February and we've been talking every week. It's been a great process. He's gotten to know my mom too. It's been great."

On Monday, Piening and his family visited UCF, spending the day watching the Knights' first spring practice and touring the campus.