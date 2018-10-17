If you've never heard of Caleb Perez, that's probably a good thing. That means he's doing his job. As UCF's long snapper, Perez is responsible for delivering the ball to holder Mac Loudermilk if it's a Matt Wright field goal or extra point attempt or directly to Loudermilk on a punt. So far in his two seasons as starter, Perez has been perfect in his role. Nick Toth, UCF's special teams coordinator, raved about Perez's ability in an interview earlier this season. "We have the best (long snapper) in the country, hands down," Toth said. "Every single time he does it, it's the same. The velocity is the same. The accuracy is the same. He does it on Tuesday in practice the same as on Saturday. Really, taking the next step, if he's got to do anything after snapping the ball, he's a legitimate athlete. Caleb could be a linebacker or H-back at a lot of places. He's a legitimate athlete. He is not an offensive lineman playing snapper. He's not a guy snapping who is a non-factor after doing that. When we snap on punt, people have to block him. He will make (a team) fair catch. He will down the ball. He's better than anybody I've had and I've been at some other big-name places. He's as good or better than any of them." Earlier this week, UCFSports.com caught up with the fifth-year senior from Palm Beach Gardens.

UCFSports.com

What was your path to UCF? Were you a preferred walk-on recruited by the previous staff? "I was recruited by O'Leary. I was playing linebacker in high school. They honestly didn't know that I long snapped a little bit in high school. Being a preferred walk-on, I was trying to find the best way on the field. At the time, Coach (Mike) Buscemi was the special teams coach. I went outside and snapped a couple times in front of Coach O'Leary and he told me to stick with it. I ran with it and just got better at it. Now I'm here." Coach Buscemi himself was a pretty good long snapper back in his day. "After practice we would stick around for however long it took and he showed me things he worked on when he was in college snapping. I worked on it. That's all it is, just a lot of repetitions and getting better at it as time goes on and staying consistent. He taught me a lot, especially when I first started out." When was this? 2014? It was actually the 2015 season that I really got real 100 percent diving into long snapping because at the time I was still focusing on linebacker because that's what I was coming in to play as. Like I said, the easiest way on the field. Also, Gage Marsil at the time was in front of me. He taught me a lot too. I looked up to him and worked on stuff based on what he did. He helped me a lot too." Did you ever imagine when you arrived at UCF that you'd develop into the starting long snapper? "At the time, it wasn't because I priorities at other positions but once I saw the opportunity and especially to earn a scholarship, that was the biggest thing. I took it head on 100 percent. Once I put my mind towards something... if I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it 100 percent until I get where I want to be. Like I said, being behind Gage helped me out and learning a lot of the things that starters do. Staying consistent all the time. I really took advantage of the opportunity and ran with it." When did you realize you had a chance to start and get a scholarship? Was it when you were backing up Gage and sort of designated as the next guy in line? "Yeah. That's always the thing with seniority. He had a lot more experience. I knew my time would come at a certain point. But I was prepared like it was going to come tomorrow. Like I said, practicing all the time and being ready for the opportunity. I was excited for the opportunity after Gage left, which was two years ago." How's it been playing the last two years and being part of this championship team and playing such an important role? "It's really awesome, especially coming from the 0-12 year. There's a bunch of us that have been through that and know the ups and downs. We've been through it and especially going through last season, we just had that chip on our shoulder for every single position from the long snapper to McKenzie at quarterback. We had that mentality to do better than the year before. We had all the pieces and we're still keeping it going. The season is still going, so we're trying to take it day by day." How does a long snapper perfect his craft? Is it repetition? "We do long snap a lot, but the thing is you're getting all the reps but they have to be quality reps. You can snap 50 to 100 balls a day but they can be all over the place. It's a lot of focus. You can't just get down there and expect it to be where you want every single time. Obviously you saw last week, when it's a sloppy game, you have to focus on what you're doing. You fall back to how you prepare. We're in the indoor sometimes when the rest of the team is outside and get a lot of snaps in here. Field goal snaps, punt snaps. It just comes down to falling down on how you prepare and staying focused. Just trusting what you do every single day because sometimes you can do it all the time, but once you get in the moment you can fold a little bit. You have to stay focused the entire time. That's all it is."

UCFSports.com