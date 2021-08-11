Camp Update with Gus Malzahn

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn talks to the media following their first scrimmage of the preseason.

Opening statement:

"We just got done with our first scrimmage. It was really good information from a coach's standpoint. We started out with some live field goal, field goal block. I got some good information there. We went three live reps of punt, punt return. We're in evaluation mode too. We're trying to figure out who's ready. Who needs more work. Start putting the pieces of the puzzle of special teams. I thought that was a really good session.

"Then we kind of went old school. We went 100-play scrimmage. We put the ball at the 25 yard line and rotated three groups almost equally. Right at 100 plays overall. We had a little bit more run than pass. That was by design. Who can block, who can tackle, who can hold on to the ball. It was really good information.

"The defense had a very good day. Very good day. They were flying around. Playing with great energy. Defensive line really stood out to me. They did a super job with that. Overall first scrimmage, it was good for us to learn more about our guys. Put the ball out there, get on the sideline and see our guys respond to adversity and success. We got a lot of information from this scrimmage so we start narrowing things down. We won't completely get all our ducks in a line until the second scrimmage. But today was really good. Like I said, I'm looking at body language. How we deal with success. How we deal with adversity. Those little things that we can learn more about our team. As a group, as individuals before we get to the first game with Boise."

You said the defensive line played well today. That was a unit that had issues last year, but you've added some pieces with Kalia Davis back and a couple transfers. What are you seeing from that group?

"We've got depth. I think that's what stands out to me. We have two groups that I think really did a good job holding their run gaps today. I thought they did a good job rushing the passer. Our quarterbacks weren't live, so that's a little bit tough sometimes. When you blow the whistle, when not. I thought they were very active, really the first two groups."

How did Dillon Gabriel look in the scrimmage?

"He did some good things. We're trying to put the pieces to the puzzle around him. This first scrimmage we were really trying to work on the run more than the pass. In the second part of the scrimmage, we let him do his thing. I think he led a couple touchdown drives in the second half of the scrimmage. He's doing a good job. We're just trying to get the pieces of the puzzle around him and trying to be as specific as we can. Today was a good day to learn a lot."

How important is it to identify a backup going into the season?

"That's part of the equation too. We're trying to get that figured out by the time we get done with the second scrimmage this time next week. We're hoping to have that order as far as our quarterback room with the two and three and four. Coach Kinne right now is giving them all equal reps and trying to put them in situations we can learn more about."

You talked about wanting to see who you could count on. What are you seeing?

"In a scrimmage like this, you probably find out more than you do in all the bump tempo, tracking tempo, everybody standing up. It's real football. Coaches aren't out there telling them what to do every time. You see how they respond. I think that's really good for us. I'm looking at a lot of different things. The film will be good for us to dissect and really look at the details of each individual."

How have the running backs looked and has anyone stood out to you?

"I think we had equal carries for the most part. That was by design too. Really what I'm looking for in the first scrimmage is who will hold on to the ball. I think we did a good job of the running backs holding on to the ball. Also looking to see who can break tackles. The guys got equal reps today. It'll be the same thing second scrimmage and we'll start narrowing that thing down."

There's an opportunity for receivers to emerge. There's a couple guys with experience and some newcomers in that mix. What have you seen so far?

"You're exactly right. We've got a lot of guys just seeing who is going to rise to the top. We're evaluating that on a daily basis for the guys we feel like we can put in with that first group and execute what we need them to execute on a consistent level. That's probably the biggest level is being consistent with our young, inexperienced receivers."

What has impressed you the most so far?

"I really think our attitude overall. This is a football team. We talked about getting a little bit better each day. I really feel like we've done that to this point. That's being coachable. That's great body language. That's attention to detail. Our coaches just challenging each individual player, find one thing you can improve on. So far guys have done that. Like I said, today is a completely different deal from the standpoint that was real football. That's when you really find out big picture about your groups."

I've heard coaches say you never win a scrimmage. As an offensive-minded coach saying the defense had a really good day, what are you looking for?

"My experience is scrimmages, very rarely it's a tie. One group usually wins. Transparency. That's who won today. Now you challenge the offense. Second scrimmage, you need to come out and play. That's part of it. That's part of competing. I want our guys to compete when we put the ball down. Let's see who the best is. I think, really honestly, I removed myself from the offense, that's probably a really good thing for our team. The fact our defense is playing pretty good football right now. I know we need to continue to grow. I thought that was a pretty good thing, especially up front."

From a strength and conditioning standpoint, how are you seeing Coach Dawson's program working?

"You can tell a huge different from the spring. The strength, the quickness. He did a lot of running which is super. You can tell a big difference right now."

You added two transfer defensive backs, Jarvis Ware and Marco Domio. How have those two looked and how is the secondary coming along?

"You can tell both those guys are better and experienced guys. We lost guys to the NFL in the back end. Those guys added to the young guys we had in the spring. I think it's been a good complement. In this league, you can't have enough DBs. That's been very encouraging so far."

You talked about offense. How long does it take to put in they system? When will it be fully put in?

"That's a great question. We've accelerated our installs. We've tried to install a lot and make sure we got our base things so we can evaluate and then condense it back down. Kind of repeat what we've already installed. That's why this next seven days will be real critical that we actually get better on the things we've installed and execution. The thing about offense is for a play to work properly it takes all 11. If you have nine that are doing it perfectly and two that aren't, it makes the whole thing kind of messy. That's a great thing about offense and execution. That's why the next seven days are critical to get all 11 executing."

On the offensive line, you bring back four guys that have started. I know they still have to earn those positions. Are there some battles on the line? Maybe left tackle? What are you seeing there?

"There's a couple things. Herb has rotated about seven or eight guys with the first group, just trying to give guys opportunities. The good thing is we have experience. I think that's really what stands out to me. In the course of a season that's very critical because of adjustments. What we're trying to learn is our strengths. What are we good at in the run game? Which side do we want to run behind? Pass protection, who needs help and who can handle one-on-ones? It's probably more of that big picture right now. Things will narrow down after the next scrimmage. I'll be able to answer that a lot better this time next week."

Bobby Bowden recently passed away. I read your tweet about him on Sunday. What are your thoughts on his legacy?

"You look at guys who have influence. I was a young coach. I was trying to model myself after a Christian coach, a guy that did things right, that was well respected. Coach Bowden and Tom Osborne were the two guys that I'd love to be like them someday. I think about the impact he made on me, trying to model him. I got a chance when I won the Bowden Award, got a chance to meet him. That was a big thrill for me in my coaching career, having a chance to spend time with him at that event. He's got that presence about him. Just the impact he's made, not just on college football but on coaches. That's a big thing about coaches. Specifically young coaches need older coaches that are models of what character looks like. What professionalism looks like. The ones that are Christian coaches, men of faith like he was and he lived it. I just think he's a special man. He made a great influence on the whole college football world and college coaching world."

In the 1980s when UCF Football had been in some financial struggles, Bobby Bowden donated Florida State's leftover equipment to UCF. Have you heard that story?

"I heard it this week for the first time. That doesn't surprise me. You can tell the older people who have been around here, the respect they have for him and the appreciation they have because of that."

The Hula Bowl is coming to UCF in 2022. How does that impact your program?

"I think it's great. I think it's great for recruiting. It brings a lot of attention on campus. Terry's done a super job just trying to raise our profile nationally. I think that's one of the pieces of the puzzle doing that."

Camp is an everyday process. Long days. How important is it to break up the monotony? We saw you did a movie night. How important is it to have events for the players other than football?

"We have off nights where we're doing some team building segments with our coaches. Being able to relax and enjoy a movie together. We're still in the process of getting to know our players and them getting to know us. I'm real big on the player-coach getting to know each other as individual people. That's a big part of what we're trying to do right now."

What is the health of the team?

"That's a positive right now. We didn't have any major injuries. We have a couple banged up, but that's part of it. So far, so good as far as no major injuries with how physical we've been."

The preseason coaches poll came out yesterday. What's your philosophy if you're not on it?

"Preseason is always people's opinion. The only thing that matters, whether it's individual or team awards, that all plays itself out. If you're not happy with whatever, use it as motivation. I don't make too big of a deal of it."

Big scrimmage today, you said you've got another one next Wednesday. What's the focus from now until that second scrimmage?

"It's repeating our installs. Trying to get as specific as we can. Start putting ourselves in some game type situations that you need to go over before you get to the season. The two-minute situations will be tomorrow. We'll have some more red zone, more third down work. That will be a part of it."



