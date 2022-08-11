Camp Update with Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey

UCF offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey talks about the first week-plus of camp and goes more in-depth about the quarterback competition between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee. Could Thomas Castellanos be making a case as well?

Here's a recap of his 14-minute interview:

Thursday was the ninth practice so far as they get ready for Saturday's second scrimmage. They worked on red zone today.

He was "excited" about how they practiced the last two days. They had good attitude, energy and body language.

Season opener is three weeks from tonight. They "got better" today.

Asked about the QBs in the last scrimmage and what he wants to see improved:

During the last scrimmage, they made "good decisions" with no turnovers. "Put the ball where it's supposed to be for the most part."

Some one-on-one throws down the field need to be located better so they can catch it. It's all about "timing" and "trajectory."

It was a run-heavy scrimmage so they wanted to see who could block and tackle, but they needed to do better with down-field passing. But he did think "they handled the offense well" and only "had a couple mistakes."

Then he added:

"Thomas Castellanos has really matured. Him getting here early in January, you can see it's night and day from spring to now. That's what you want to see. When you work in the summer and now we're in fall camp, he just looks more confident. Excited about his progress.

"The other two guys are steady and they're both really competing at a high level. They're both locked in and dialed in. Pleased with their progress too. We'll see how the scrimmage plays out Saturday."

Asked to elaborate more on Thomas, he said he's a "self motivated" guy and the other QBs have had a positive influence. His attitude in meetings is night and day from spring to now, understanding how to study installs. Said Thomas was getting some work with the second team at times.

Asked about the defense, Chip believes they have more depth with the transfers. He "likes what he sees" from the defense. They push each other.

Mikey Keene put on 10 pounds during the offseason. That will help him with his throws down the field. He's a smart guy, so he knows where to go with the ball. That's his niche. He really understands where to put the ball.

Mikey has more confidence directing the offense, he also said Thomas was doing a nice job there.

The biggest area Mikey needed to improve from spring is being able to make plays with his feet, being elusive in the pocket when the look is not there, understanding protections and who is sliding where, so he knows how to move in the pocket and get out. And making good decisions on when to run and not to run.

"Each quarterback has their own skill set. They are what they are. The big thing is we want to maximize and use that to the best of their ability."

When he looks at the QBs, he wants to know if their eyes are in the right place and do they know where to go with the ball.

How has John Rhys Plumlee's decision making improved?

"He's improved tremendously from early spring to now." Said it's about "refining his every opportunity he gets."

Lindsey added that regardless of who is named starter, then you have to keep your job.

Camp can be a grind, especially for the young players.

Asked about chemistry between QBs and WRs, "it's better" although some WRs have been "limited in practice." It's all about understanding the timing and nuances of different players running routes.

"After Saturday, it will tell us a whole lot about who is ready to play. Every position, but really wideout. Javon (Baker) and Kobe (Hudson) are new, (Ryan) O'Keefe. That timing is something we're still continuing to work on."

Talking about RBs, after mentioning Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson, he said he's been "really impressed" with R.J. Harvey returning from injury. "He's got a burst. He runs with a low center of gravity." Complimented Mark-Antony Richards and Jordan McDonald too.

On WR Javon Baker, the Alabama transfer:

"He's really talented. Big, physical guy. Can run. Really competes for the ball. That's what sticks out to me. He's good at attacking the ball with his hands. That really sticks out. He's still trying to figure out some things with terminology and knowing exactly about routes vs. coverage. You can tell he's a talented guy. It's about getting him up to speed on how we do things."

The QB starter is Gus' decision.



"You know when you know. I know he's said that before and he's right. Right now, both guys are having good days and they're both pushing each other. We can win with both of them. I think we can with all three if Tommy keeps progressing like he is.



"I know one thing. Whoever we decide is the starter, the team is going to be behind them. Like I told you, the guy has to play well and do well to keep your job. But that's at any position. The quarterback obviously gets magnified. I'm excited about both of them."



