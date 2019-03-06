Thursday's game against Cincinnati will be Chad Brown's final appearance inside CFE Arena. The Deltona native spoke to the media about his upcoming Senior Night and UCF's big season so far. The Knights cracked the national polls earlier this week with a No. 25 ranking in the AP Top 25.

You're getting ready to play your final home game. Can you believe it's here?

"It's unbelievable. They say that four years goes by fast. You don't really know it until your final home game comes. I'm just excited. We're all playing good basketball right now. Everything is going in the right direction. I just want to leave my legacy on this court the right way. That's finish out with a win. I'm just excited for the opportunity."

What do you think the emotions will be like tomorrow night? Not just Senior Night, but two ranked teams going at it.

"A lot on the line. A lot of emotions. We're a mature team. We've got a lot of veterans on this team. We're going to stay poised, stay in the moment. Play every possession like we've been playing all year and let the results show for itself. We'll play as hard as we can for 40 minutes and everything else will fall into place."

What are your top memories of playing here at UCF?

"There's so many. Two years ago when we beat Cincinnati. It was Senior Night. The students and everybody stormed the court. Unbelievable moment. Also the Illinois game where we made it to the NIT Final Four. Made it to New York. The crowd stormed the court again. Two times in one year, that's pretty unbelievable. I can think of so many. Those are the top two in my head right now."

What's the desire like to dig deeper?

"I feel like we've still got more room to improve. Individually and collectively, I feel we can get better. I don't think everybody has reached their full potential yet and that's scary to say. If we do that and everybody stays going in the right direction, I feel like we'll be in a really good situation."

Can you put into words what it means to be playing meaningful games here in March?

"This is the reason why you want to come to UCF. Play in moments like this, games like this. We have an opportunity to do something special. That's the reason why coming to UCF, this is what it's all about. We're trying to be a championship program, a top 25 program here. We've got to keep moving forward in that direction. Keep playing hard and doing the right things."

What does it mean for UCF to be ranked?

"It's a great opportunity and a great thing that the country recognizes that we have really good talent. That just shows the potential we can achieve going into March and moving forward. It just shows that we still have an opportunity to do something special. Being top 25 is amazing, but we're still trying to keep pushing for a higher standard. We're still working. We're trying to become the best team we can be."

Tacko's mom just got here this week. He hadn't seen her in six and a half years. Can you imagine what that's been like for him?

"It's amazing. A couple days ago I saw him and his mom together. It was an unbelievable moment, being able to see her and spend time with her. It's been so long, not being with your mom and your family. It was special to see that. It's bigger than basketball. You never want to take this for granted. You always want to stay in the moment because anything is possible in life. Him being able to do that, it's a blessing."

You guys played in a great atmosphere on Saturday at Houston and two weeks ago at Cincinnati. What kind of atmosphere do you want to see in here tomorrow night?

"In here, I want to see it rocking. We have a special place to do it. UCF is unbelievable. Just being the last game against Cincinnati, you live for moments like this. I just want to see the student section going crazy and the fans. They help us, honestly. They do. They give us the energy on the court. I'm just excited to see that tomorrow."