UCFSports - Charlie Browder excited about opportunity at UCF

UCF's 2021 recruiting class got a huge addition on Wednesday when Charlie Browder, a longtime top target at tight end, announced his commitment.

Browder, who is 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, hails from Kingsport, Tenn., and attends Christ School near Asheville, N.C.

He was an early target of UCF co-offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who offered him twice. The first time was in early December when Golesh was still on staff on Iowa State and he did so again in his first week on the job at UCF.

While recruiting visits have been tabled for months, Browder was able to take an extensive unofficial visit to UCF in early March. He and his father met the staff, got the full campus tour, attended what turned out to be UCF's final spring practice as well as one of the last men's basketball games.

While UCF was one of his earlier offers, other opportunities would eventually come from Charlotte, ECU, Appalachian State, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Kansas, Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Arkansas State, UAB, Michigan State, Syracuse, Georgia State, Old Dominion, Arizona State, Air Force and UCLA.

"Going through the whole process this spring as more schools started to talk to me, I felt like my relationship with Coach Golesh and Coach (Josh) Heupel got stronger and stronger," Browder said. "As we went along, I felt a lot better about UCF and the direction the program is going, which is already great. I'm really excited to have this opportunity. Looking back, I was really happy I was able to take that early visit, being able to see the campus and meet everybody in person rather than sticking to Zoom calls."

"I definitely felt like I was wanted. Maybe prior to that visit, I didn't really realize that. Then being able to see their excitement for me coming to campus, that made me feel really good about going there. I did feel like I was a priority for them."

Browder's original plan was to visit as many schools as possible during the spring and maybe a few more in the early summer, but those plans quickly changed due to pandemic.

"One good thing about the visit shutdown and all that is that I was able to see who was truly interested in me," Browder said. "Who really wanted me. For a while, at least until early June, coaches had nothing to do but recruit. If they weren't putting a lot of effort into me, I could tell who was really interested. I was able to whittle my list down by early June and start focusing on the schools that really wanted me."

Though he didn't formally announce a final five, Browder said his final deliberations came down to UCF, NC State, Boston College, Michigan State and UCLA.

"I had a lot of schools I could have committed to and been happy with my decision," he said. "I really wanted to make sure that I made the right choice and go where I'd feel the happiest and enjoy college. I started praying about it. About two weeks ago, I felt in my gut that UCF was where I wanted to be. I always felt that when I know, I'll know. I really felt that way. I expressed that to Coach Golesh. I kind of waited a couple weeks to make sure that feeling was still there to confirm it. Then last week, knowing Father's Day was coming up, I thought it would be pretty cool to tell my father that day. My dad and mom have sacrificed a lot to get me where I am today."