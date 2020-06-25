UCFSports - Charlie Browder excited about opportunity at UCF

Charlie Browder excited about opportunity at UCF
UCF's 2021 recruiting class got a huge addition on Wednesday when Charlie Browder, a longtime top target at tight end, announced his commitment.
Browder, who is 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, hails from Kingsport, Tenn., and attends Christ School near Asheville, N.C.
He was an early target of UCF co-offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who offered him twice. The first time was in early December when Golesh was still on staff on Iowa State and he did so again in his first week on the job at UCF.
While recruiting visits have been tabled for months, Browder was able to take an extensive unofficial visit to UCF in early March. He and his father met the staff, got the full campus tour, attended what turned out to be UCF's final spring practice as well as one of the last men's basketball games.
While UCF was one of his earlier offers, other opportunities would eventually come from Charlotte, ECU, Appalachian State, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Kansas, Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Arkansas State, UAB, Michigan State, Syracuse, Georgia State, Old Dominion, Arizona State, Air Force and UCLA.
"Going through the whole process this spring as more schools started to talk to me, I felt like my relationship with Coach Golesh and Coach (Josh) Heupel got stronger and stronger," Browder said. "As we went along, I felt a lot better about UCF and the direction the program is going, which is already great. I'm really excited to have this opportunity. Looking back, I was really happy I was able to take that early visit, being able to see the campus and meet everybody in person rather than sticking to Zoom calls."
"I definitely felt like I was wanted. Maybe prior to that visit, I didn't really realize that. Then being able to see their excitement for me coming to campus, that made me feel really good about going there. I did feel like I was a priority for them."
Browder's original plan was to visit as many schools as possible during the spring and maybe a few more in the early summer, but those plans quickly changed due to pandemic.
"One good thing about the visit shutdown and all that is that I was able to see who was truly interested in me," Browder said. "Who really wanted me. For a while, at least until early June, coaches had nothing to do but recruit. If they weren't putting a lot of effort into me, I could tell who was really interested. I was able to whittle my list down by early June and start focusing on the schools that really wanted me."
Though he didn't formally announce a final five, Browder said his final deliberations came down to UCF, NC State, Boston College, Michigan State and UCLA.
"I had a lot of schools I could have committed to and been happy with my decision," he said. "I really wanted to make sure that I made the right choice and go where I'd feel the happiest and enjoy college. I started praying about it. About two weeks ago, I felt in my gut that UCF was where I wanted to be. I always felt that when I know, I'll know. I really felt that way. I expressed that to Coach Golesh. I kind of waited a couple weeks to make sure that feeling was still there to confirm it. Then last week, knowing Father's Day was coming up, I thought it would be pretty cool to tell my father that day. My dad and mom have sacrificed a lot to get me where I am today."
The commitment conversations took place this past weekend.
"On Saturday, I told Coach Golesh that I wanted to commit," Browder said. "I wanted to do it with my parents there. Here in Tennessee, sports have started up and my parents were out of town with my brother who plays baseball. When my parents got back on Sunday, we got on FaceTime with Coach Golesh and Coach Heupel and I told him with my parents there. It was fun."
Improving the tight end position has been a point of emphasis for UCF, which is one reason why Heupel brought Golesh into the staff. Golesh has a proven track record in developing tight ends with the most recent example being Charlie Kolar who achieved All-American status at Iowa State this past season.
"Coach Golesh sees me as a guy that can fill both roles at tight end," Browder said. "I can be a mismatch on third down in the passing game down in the red zone. I can also come in and put a hat on a hat, knock guys off the ball and create lanes in the run game. He says I'm built pretty similar to guys he had at Iowa State, like Charlie Kolar. I'm probably more tall and lanky coming in, but getting into a college weight program I'll be able to put on more weight and strength. He's excited about my ceiling and potential. He thinks I'll be able to impact the game in multiple ways."
Overhauling the tight end room won't happen with just one player, which is why UCF made tight end such a focus in this recruiting cycle. The Knights also have a commitment from Nathan Boerboom.
"We've been texting back and forth," Browder said of his future tight end teammate. "I've been texting him more since Sunday when I committed. We've been able to get to know each other. We're both real excited. He reached out when he committed too."
Browder has also heard from UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
"He followed me on Twitter probably a month ago," Browder said. "We've been messaging back and forth. We've been getting to know each other. He was picking my brain a little bit. Back when we first started talking, I wasn't sure where I wanted to go so it was cool to talk to him. This time last year nobody really knew who he was, then he burst on to the scene and is now one of the top returning quarterbacks. I was able to see him do his thing in the practice I attended. He's really good."
Browder, who has the option to graduate high school early and enroll at UCF next January, says he'll likely tailor his college academic track towards a career in sports.
Committing to a future in football is somewhat of a recent move for Browder, who initially envisioned himself playing at the next level in another sport.
"I've played football since I was in first or second grade, but up until last spring I thought I was going to play college basketball," Browder said. "I went to Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tenn., then moved to Christ School, which is a private school in Asheville. I reclassified to 2021. We didn't have a good season my last year at Dobyns-Bennett, but even though we were losing something turned on in my brain that I wanted to play college football. When Coach Golesh offered me when he was at Iowa State, that sealed it. I did have some dual sport offers from Georgia State, Appalachian State and Liberty to play both which would have been cool, but I decided to focus on football."
With his decision now behind him, Browder is looking forward to the future.
"I'm really excited about my opportunity at UCF," Browder said. "Obviously there's been a track record of success for the past few years, dating back to 2017. I'm excited to have a chance to compete against the best and getting a chance to play in a New Year's Six bowl. That's always the goal. The bar has been raised at UCF and I'm excited to uphold that. The goal is to go undefeated. The standard has been set. I want to grow, develop and maximize my ability and be the best I can be to help UCF win games."
