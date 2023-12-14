UCF has picked up a transfer commitment in a big-time area of need.

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, a former Michigan player who spent the 2023 season at Charlotte, announced his pledge to UCF on Thursday.

Following a redshirt season at Michigan in 2020, Hill-Green became a major contributor for the Wolverines in 2021. He appeared in all 14 games with six starts at linebacker, totaling 50 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and one pass breakup.

Hill-Green missed the entire 2022 season due to a hamstring injury. He then transferred to Charlotte, following Biff Poggi who left UM to take the 49ers head coaching job. Poggi was also Hill-Green's former high school coach at St. Frances Academy in Maryland.

In 2023, Hill-Green became a key defensive cog on a Charlotte team that was making the transition to the American Athletic Conference. He finished the season with 73 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 9.0 TFLs, while earning a PFF grade of 69.9.

Hill-Green, who also had an offer from Florida State, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Linebacker is arguably UCF's biggest portal need as both of their primary starters, Jason Johnson and Walter Yates III, are departing seniors.

Hill-Green is UCF's third overall transfer commitment, joining Samford offensive lineman Jabari Brooks and Cincinnati safety Bryon Threats.



