UCF could be closing in on a transfer quarterback.

Xavier Williams, a redshirt sophomore at Charlotte, reported an offer Friday night and tells UCFSports.com he is taking an official visit this upcoming weekend.

Williams, a Class of 2021 player from Georgia, redshirted his first season and saw action as a reserve in 2022. He played in six games with one start against Maryland, completing 34 of 67 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 108 yards and two scores.

The UCF link? Will Healy, his former head coach at Charlotte, now is on staff at UCF.

Williams, who grew up in McDonough, Ga. and moved to Moultrie for his senior year, was something of a late bloomer in high school. According to a 2020 Moultrie Observer story from his senior year, Williams entered high school at 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds.

Eventually growing into a 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame, Williams became a starter for the first time as a senior. He went on to win Region 1-7A Player of the Year honors leading Colquitt County to a 7-0 regular season, completing 73 of 188 passes for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Williams has three years of eligibility remaining.

UCF has been looking for a transfer quarterback since backup Thomas Castellanos hit the transfer portal. Castellanos committed to Boston College over the weekend. John Rhys Plumlee is the returning starter while UCF also returns Timmy McClain, the former starter at South Florida who transferred in last August. 2023 signee Dylan Rizk will enroll this summer.



