Rich Wallace and UCF Baseball just scored one of the top freshmen in the transfer portal.

Chase Krewson, an outfielder who helped Duke win an ACC Championship, announced his commitment to the Knights on Monday. He's already ranked as a top 50 prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft class.

"I'm super grateful to have an opportunity like this," Krewson told UCFSports.com. "I feel like UCF is the place where I can reach my full potential."

The native of Bridgeville, Penn., has a longtime connection to Wallace. In fact, he was one of the first players Wallace recruited when he joined Link Jarrett's Notre Dame staff in the summer of 2019. Krewson would later commit to the Fighting Irish that December.

"My eighth grade summer is when I first interacted with Coach Wallace who then was the recruiting coordinator at Notre Dame," Krewson said. "We built a relationship over that summer and fall. He brought me to a camp in the winter and I committed around that time.

"He's a great guy. He's real easy to build a relationship with. Super down to earth. You can tell how much he cares about the players. I had been verbally committed to him my freshman year, but when they had the coaching change at Notre Dame I ended up reopening my recruitment."

Jarrett and Wallace departed South Bend in June 2022 to help revive the Florida State baseball program. It was at that point Krewson decided to change his commitment to Duke.

Krewson had a phenomenal debut for the Blue Devils. Appearing in 46 games, he became a regular starter by conference play, finishing third on the team with a .331 batting average to go along with a .417 on base percentage and .469 slugging percentage. He was mostly a singles hitter, but did exhibit some power with five home runs and three doubles.

Duke, which finished the season with a 40-20 record, swept pool play of the ACC tournament with wins against Virginia Tech and NC State, beat Miami in the semifinals and then blasted Florida State 16-4 in the championship game.

There was thought Duke could be in the running for a No. 1 seed and regional host, but they ended up as a No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma NCAA Regional. They lost their opening game to UConn 4-1, beat Oral Roberts and then were eliminated by the Sooners (UConn went on to win the regional).

"It was a really good year of growth for me, not just as a player but as a person," Krewson said. "I was more independent living on my own away from home, being away from all the people who had supported me my whole life in Pittsburgh. I was getting a lot of extra reps in the cages, learning what I needed to focus on with my swing, trying to understand what makes me ready going into a game vs. what to stay away from.

"It was a really good year. I really enjoyed playing with my teammates at Duke. It was a special year. We won the ACC Championship. That was an awesome moment for me. I love winning."

Krewson, who played left field, earned a reputation for having a big arm. He was responsible for eight outfield assists, including throwing out three runners at the plate between the ACC and NCAA Tournament.