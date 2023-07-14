"(Hand) likes that I'm able to bend pretty well," Malamala said. "He also likes my basic intelligence, understanding not only football but the general things as well."

"Coaches always talk about my size and frame a lot," Malamala said. "A lot of them like that I'm a pretty smart player. Obviously my dad played in the NFL and they like seeing that. My feet are pretty good too."

Malamala, who is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, emerged as a primary target during the spring and took an official visit to UCF in June. He's the son of Siupeli Malamala , a former NFL offensive lineman who spent eight seasons with the New York Jets from 1992-99.

UCF's big month of recruiting continued Friday with the commitment of Chase Malamala , an offensive lineman from The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach.

Malamala really enjoyed his June official visit, particularly becoming more acquainted with his future coaches.

"I always knew Coach Hand was a great coach and person," Malamala said. "I really got to see that. He's very family oriented and that's important to me.

"(Coach Gus Malzahn) is an awesome coach. He has an awesome background in coaching. Everyone knows who Coach Malzahn is. National Championship coach. Coach of the Year. It's amazing to be offered by a coach like that who has so much experience in the college football world."

His player host was senior offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole.

"He was awesome to be with," Malamala said. "We hung out and chilled around. Some of the other linemen, we went over to their house and just hung out. I got to meet them, really great people... I would definitely love to be a player like (Pauole). He's a great player and he's also a leader. A lot of people look up to him."

During his visit, Malamala became a lot more familiar with UCF and the Central Florida area. The recruits stayed at Universal Orlando.

"I like how the city is put together," he said. "You have the college town part and you also have the city as well. Also as far as football wise, the fanbase can't get any better. The Bounce House is crazy. I haven't been to a game yet, but I hope to come on this season to see the Bounce House in full action."

Malamala becomes UCF's 13th commitment in the Class of 2024 and the sixth commitment in the past two weeks. He is UCF's second offensive line commit, joining center Waltclaire Flynn Jr.



