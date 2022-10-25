Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is expecting a "hostile environment" inside UCF's Bounce House on Saturday. Here's everything the winningest coach in Bearcats history said about the Knights during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

A few quotes...

On playing a game at UCF:

"This is our first true challenge since week one (Arkansas) to go on the road in a hostile environment and play a great football team. I'm not taking anything away from the teams we've played on the road. It hasn't been a hostile environment since week one. This week will be that. It's another challenge for us... This group has found ways to rise to the challenge of whatever it takes."

On the "rivalry" with UCF:

"It's huge to me because I kind of go back to what starts it. In year one (in 2017), I'm not saying it was the beginning of the rivalry but all I remember was that game. Whether it was called because of the weather or called because of anything else, the reality is it was called. It wasn't a game. Whether it's become a rivalry because they were champs and we ended up knocking them off a couple years ago, all rivalries are created differently.

"To me, any team that has beaten us, any team that has embarrassed like they did in year one, that was something that will never go away for me. In my own mind and my own heart, it's been a rivalry since then. I would say I've got quite a few of those. Anybody that's beaten us. I do think as everything moves forward too, I think you're going to see this one is going to stay. This one is going to be created."

On facing UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee:

"He's going to be uniquely different than anybody else that we've probably faced as far as a running quarterback. It's great that we've seen some of those situations. It's great that we've done well and it's great that we've struggled a little bit. We've got to figure out what's the best fit for us.

"They'll do some things a little bit different. They'll adjust some things like they do because they're really good coaches and players. You know who the players are on their team. The offense is going to run through (Plumlee). Whether he's running the football, he's scrambling around or making things happen with his feet and his arm, I think the entire first seven games helped prepare you for whatever it is you're going to see. It might be a little bit different. It might not be as many shots down the field we prepared for last week. If you neglect to prepare for those things, that's when some of their biggest plays have come as well. I think the whole picture of it the entire year from what we faced in week one to this past week is what helps us grow and be able to adapt and put a plan in place."

Fickell was asked a question about UCF losing at ECU, he spoke about parity and teams playing better at home:

"A lot of teams play better when they're at home. From what I've watched on film for UCF is they're a really, really, really good football team and they're an even better football team when they're at home."







