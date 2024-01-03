UCF's defense got a big addition Wednesday with the pledge of Cincinnati transfer Deshawn Pace.

The safety/linebacker hybrid has been a key starter for the Bearcats for the last several years.

During his 2021 sophomore year in which Cincinnati advanced to the College Football Playoff, Pace finished third on the team and sixth in the AAC with 94 tackles to go along with a team-high four interceptions.

In 2022, Pace recorded 62 tackles with five TFLs. And in 2023, he was Cincinnati's leading tackler with 80 stops.

Pace becomes the third Cincinnati player to announce a transfer to UCF, following fellow safety Bryon Threats and running back Myles Montgomery.

Pace, a native of Cincinnati and graduate of Colerain High School, is the brother of Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.





2024 UCF Transfer Commitments:

-OL Jabari Brooks (Samford)

-S Bryon Threats (Cincinnati)

-RB Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati)

-TE Evan Morris (Michigan State)

-DE Daylan Dotson (UT Martin)

-QB KJ Jefferson (Arkansas)

-S Deshawn Pace (Cincinnati)