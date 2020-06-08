UCF's recruiting is picking up steam as the Knights added two commitments Monday night, one of which was from Virginia tight end Nathan Boerboom.

He attends Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake where his father Brian is the head coach. Boerboom does have Florida roots though - he spent his middle school years and played his freshman season in Volusia County (University High School in Orange City) during the time his father was a member of the Stetson University football coaching staff.

Prior to that, the coach's son lived in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Moyock, N.C. and was born in Greenville, Ill. Now he's found his future home in Orlando.

"I'm blessed to have amazing parents," Boerboom said. "We actually took a trip to UCF three or four weeks ago. My dad and I drove down there. It took about 10 hours. We've still got some friends in the area, so we spent a couple days down there. Even though it's a NCAA dead period and we couldn't have contact with the coaches, we went around the campus and saw everything that we could.

"When we lived (in Central Florida), one year we went to the ice skating thing in front of the arena (Light Up UCF), but I never went to a game. I'm upset about that. I should have done that when I had the opportunity. Anyway, we parked near the arena and walked around. We saw the outside of the facilities. They were doing construction on the new football building. I saw where I would be living, the dorms. You just walk out and you're right there at the facility, ready to go play football. That got me hyped up. We walked around the stadium and saw everything around there. I can't wait. The Bounce House is going to be crazy."

Boerboom thinks he got on UCF's radar thanks to a tip from Cliff Odom, who spent the past two seasons with the Knights as a defensive assistant. Prior to that, Odom was on Stetson's staff working alongside Boerboom's dad, Brian. Alex Golesh, UCF's co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, led in the recruitment, offering in February.

It was the relationship he developed with Golesh, in addition to the one he also forged with head coach Josh Heupel, that led Boerboom to his decision.

"Coach Golesh and I have a great relationship," Boerboom said. "Of all the conversations I had with him, I never felt recruited by him. He's always been real with me. He never gave me the same spiel you get from some other coaches. We both love film. We both love watching the game. He understands the game and wants to get into the details of things. He's been showing me cut-ups of games at Iowa State (where Golesh coached the past four seasons) and UCF, showing me what he envisions the offense will look like in two years when I'm there. I know he's really going to develop me.

"Coach Heupel, me and him are both coach's sons. We're both people that want to win at all costs. We're cut from the very same cloth. We've really got to know each other and have really connected. There's not a lot of places that you connect really well with the head guy, but I really did with him. I think that's important."