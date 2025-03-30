Duane 'Speedy' Thomas Jr. ready to shine in UCF's WR room

One of the surprises of UCF's early spring may be wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr.

The Miami native had a promising freshman season at Charlotte in 2023, finishing fourth on the team with 24 catches for 244 yards. His production though trailed off last season with just six receptions for 63 yards.

Back in the Sunshine State, Thomas is relishing in this new opportunity.

"It's honestly amazing because I'm kind of back home," Thomas said. "I'm in Florida. You don't really see people move up conferences having not so good of a year. I think it's just a blessing, really. It's a blessing just to be here. The experience that I've had so far here, it's just been perfect. It feels like I'm made to be here. It's been fun meeting a lot of new people, new faces.

"I think they've been pushing me. They've been motivating me. I think it's just going to be a fun year."

At 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Thomas is a natural at the slot position though wide receivers coach Sean Beckton believes he could be put at any spot. Thomas said coaches at UCF have compared him to New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, whom Scott Frost and Beckton coached at Nebraska.

What will fans see from Thomas this fall?

"That twitch, that playmaking ability," Thomas said. "I can go downfield, make guys miss. That's really what I've been doing all my life since I've been playing football, and I'm going to continue to do that."

Growing in Miami, Thomas was given the nickname of 'Speedy' by a youth coach and it's stuck ever since. He was modest about his speed, though does believe he's probably one of the top two fastest players on the current team.

With a new coaching staff and no established returning starters, the wide receiver room is a clean slate with a lot of competition.

"I see a lot of playmakers," Thomas said. "From the slot position, we got freshmen that's playing outstanding. They're learning everything. As far as my role, I just want to be that twitchy guy, that speed guy. I want to be the leader in the group. I'm going into the back half of my college career, so I'm really trying to be the leader. Just being consistent, keeping them motivated, keeping them going."