Cole Schneider prides himself on versatility

"I think he did a great job," Schneider said. "Physically, he's a beast. I've been waiting to see him play. It was awesome to be able to play next to him out there Saturday night. I think he did a great job. He jumped in and did tremendously for us."

Filling for Schneider at left guard was redshirt sophomore Adrian Medley , who saw the most extensive playing time of his career with 32 snaps.

"The great thing for me is you can make changes in the middle of the game and (the offensive line) can adjust," Malzahn said. "They really work good together. They communicate. Cole Schneider came in at center and did an unbelievable job with Matt (Lee) went down. We didn't miss a beat. Any time a center or quarterback goes down, the stress level goes up. I thought that was something that stood out in a positive way for me."

"Ever since I've been here, even with the first staff when I came in 2017, I've been snapping the ball," Schneider said. "I've been taking less live reps as time has gone on, but every day I was always get snaps in. You never want to see something like that happen, but I'm ready when it does."

Cole Schneider is always prepared to be UCF's emergency center, so he was ready when Matt Lee had to exit the Bethune-Cookman game with a foot injury.

Here's more from Schneider's availability at this week's press conference.

On Dillon Gabriel's 44-yard touchdown run:

"I think that was the longest 44-yard run he's ever going to have. That was nice. Him staying in bounds, being a playmaker. Seeing him read the field like that and make an awesome play, it was awesome."

On the contributions of RB Isaiah Bowser:

"From the first snap of the first game against Boise, that guy has been 100 percent every single play. We can count on him. We like to hang our hats on being able to count on each other. He's one of the guys everybody on the team can definitely count on."

More on Bowser:

"Ever since the summer when he got here, you can tell he's a hard-working guy for sure. Once we step on that field, it really translated from the weight room and conditioning to putting the pads on. Everyone can definitely see that. It's something we're really excited about. Seeing him on Saturday, it's awesome."

On playing at Louisville:

"It's going to be the first road game of the season, but really the first road game that's going to be a full and packed stadium. There will be noise, so we have hone in on snap counts and calls. We need to focus in on communication this week."

On whether he's looking forward to playing in a road-game atmosphere again:

"Most definitely. It comes with the territory. We've had two home games so far cheering us on. Now it's time to go on the road and hear the boos. Fight the adversity. It's part of the game. I love it. We're ready for that challenge."

On Louisville's defense:

"There's a lot of movement. Those guys really fight on the ball. We have to be on our Ps and Qs for sure with all the movement. We have to be able to move fast."

On UCF joining the Big 12, though it will occur after his playing days are over:

"I think it's awesome. I think it goes to show the other alumni who paved the way for us, being able to translate into the Big 12. I think it's awesome. The guys can come back and be able to appreciate all the things they put forth to get the program where it is today."

On the backup offensive line seeing extended reps vs. BCU:

"That's awesome. You see those guys work hard every single week. Doing the same thing we're doing. Seeing them get on the field and get some good quality reps on tape. Definitely proud of those guys. I know Coach Hand is definitely proud of those guys."



