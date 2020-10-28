UCFSports - Cole Schneider seeing growth on the offensive line

Overcoming some early-season issues, UCF's offensive line delivered what was probably their best collective performance to date in the 51-34 win against Tulane. The group held their own in protecting Dillon Gabriel against a defensive front that had led the American in sacks, plus paved the way for a season-high rush total with Greg McCrae (162 yards) being the primary beneficiary.

Left guard Cole Schneider, who is a redshirt junior, believes the line is beginning to gel.

"I think that first loss against Tulsa with everything that happened in that game, we really took that personally," Schneider said. "Every day we came back to practice working on what we had to do. Day in and day out. Just being humble about it. Not getting complacent. Able to grow together and work together, whether it's the run game, pass game, getting the snap count right. I do believe Tulane was our best game so far this year, rushing and passing. Just getting better every single day. In the run game, we want to progress more there and get more yards for our backs.

UCF has leaned some first-year starters, including sophomore right guard Lokahi Pauole.

"I think he's flipped the switch," Schneider said of Pauole. "Coming in as a young guy and getting some playing time last season, I think you're seeing him grow a lot this year. He's really smart. Knows where he's supposed to be. His football IQ is a lot higher than some people that would be his age playing offensive line, especially with our offense and our tempo. The speed we go, you have to know stuff right off the bat because we're going fast. I think physically he's a dominant force, especially at guard. He lost a good amount of weight and I think he's really a perfect fit for the right guard position."

The other new starter is redshirt freshman Matt Lee, who plays center.

"When he first came in, we knew he was a really physical guy," Schneider said. "Throwing guys around his first fall camp here. He's a really smart kid too. I think he's had a 4.0 every semester. He's a guy you want snapping the ball in the middle of the offensive line. For him, it's being able to chip away at those negative things that happened in games and grow from them. I think he's done that. He's progressing a lot. He's one hell of a center, I can tell you that."