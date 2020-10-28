UCFSports - Cole Schneider seeing growth on the offensive line

Cole Schneider seeing growth on the offensive line
Overcoming some early-season issues, UCF's offensive line delivered what was probably their best collective performance to date in the 51-34 win against Tulane. The group held their own in protecting Dillon Gabriel against a defensive front that had led the American in sacks, plus paved the way for a season-high rush total with Greg McCrae (162 yards) being the primary beneficiary.
Left guard Cole Schneider, who is a redshirt junior, believes the line is beginning to gel.
"I think that first loss against Tulsa with everything that happened in that game, we really took that personally," Schneider said. "Every day we came back to practice working on what we had to do. Day in and day out. Just being humble about it. Not getting complacent. Able to grow together and work together, whether it's the run game, pass game, getting the snap count right. I do believe Tulane was our best game so far this year, rushing and passing. Just getting better every single day. In the run game, we want to progress more there and get more yards for our backs.
UCF has leaned some first-year starters, including sophomore right guard Lokahi Pauole.
"I think he's flipped the switch," Schneider said of Pauole. "Coming in as a young guy and getting some playing time last season, I think you're seeing him grow a lot this year. He's really smart. Knows where he's supposed to be. His football IQ is a lot higher than some people that would be his age playing offensive line, especially with our offense and our tempo. The speed we go, you have to know stuff right off the bat because we're going fast. I think physically he's a dominant force, especially at guard. He lost a good amount of weight and I think he's really a perfect fit for the right guard position."
The other new starter is redshirt freshman Matt Lee, who plays center.
"When he first came in, we knew he was a really physical guy," Schneider said. "Throwing guys around his first fall camp here. He's a really smart kid too. I think he's had a 4.0 every semester. He's a guy you want snapping the ball in the middle of the offensive line. For him, it's being able to chip away at those negative things that happened in games and grow from them. I think he's done that. He's progressing a lot. He's one hell of a center, I can tell you that."
The biggest test may come this weekend against a Houston defensive front that leads the AAC in rushing defense (104.7 yards per game). It's a smaller sample size because the Cougars have only played three games, but they have played teams that favor running the ball in Tulane and Navy.
After seeing more rushing production against Tulane, Schneider hopes that continues at Houston.
"We really want to step up our rushing game," Schneider said. "We want to move the line of scrimmage up front, give our backs lanes to hit. Really just be a dual threat with the passing game and the rushing game. Those guys (at Houston) are big-time effort guys. They're long. They get after it every single play. We need to use our tempo against them and really out-effort them on every single play and try to drive that ball down the field every single series. They're a great defensive line. We're excited to go against them."
Schneider's interview concluded with a couple non-football questions. His favorite Halloween costume from years past?
"Two years ago I was like a German yodeler," Schneider said. "I had a great time. It was fun trick or treating."
His long hair has always been palette of different colors, but he's now opted for a more conservative style.
"I decided to cut it off last week," Schneider said. "Wasn't what it used to be. I wasn't feeling the energy from it. Not feeling the spark like I used to so I switched it up and started a new haircut. Just getting fresh with it. I've had the same one for the past two years, switching the colors up. I wanted to do something different and change my character a little bit. It worked. It felt great at the Tulane game. Got after it."