Anything can happen during the Early Signing Period, and fans should expect the unexpected. One of the bigger flips in the early part of the day on Wednesday was seeing four-star WDE Isaiah Nixon sign with UCF over the Florida Gators.

WHAT UCF IS GETTING

Nixon is a dynamic edge rusher with great quickness. On the snap of the ball, he is in the chest of offensive tackles getting them off balance before they are even set. Offensive coordinators had to account for Nixon when playing St. Petersburg’s Lakewood Spartans. Nixon was credited with 56 stops, 20 behind the line of scrimmage, 13 sacks, and 18 QB hurries.

UCF is getting a playmaker that will be able to disrupt offenses early because of his speed. As time goes on, and his strength is fully developed in the Knights’ strength and conditioning program, Nixon will then start to reach his full potential.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR UCF

While many were worried Florida was going to flip some UCF commits, the exact opposite has happened. Four-star defensive tackle John Walker is expected to sign with UCF today, and the Knights have added former Gator receiver commit Tyree Patterson. Adding Nixon to the mix is a big win for Gus Malzahn and his staff. Overall, bringing SEC caliber talent to the team ahead of the move to the Big 12 cannot be understated.