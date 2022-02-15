Could Tray Tolliver be UCF's next playmaker?
Lake City (Fla.) Columbia wide receiver Tray Tolliver visited UCF for the recent Hometown Hero event and came away with some pretty lofty praise from the coaching staff."The coaches said I play lik...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news