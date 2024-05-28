UCF Baseball's march to the NCAA postseason was a season-long team effort, but they may not have gotten there if not for the recent heroics of catcher Danny Neri.

During UCF's Big 12 tournament opener against Cincinnati, Neri hit three home runs inside Globe Life Park including the game winner in the 11th inning. He was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament team for his efforts.

Neri, who had four home runs the entire season leading up to that game, said it hadn't really sunk in what he was able to do.

"I just wanted to go out there and do anything I could to help the team," Neri said. "That's what I was excited to do, to help put us in this position. All the personal accolades, that's all great, but at the end of the day we made it back to a regional and that's the best part."

On Monday, UCF found out they would play in the Tallahassee Regional with a opening round matchup against Alabama. Host Florida State and Stetson are also in the bracket.

Neri transferred to UCF to reunite with Rich Wallace, who was his former assistant coach at Notre Dame. Neri's former Notre Dame head coach, Link Jarrett, now holds the same position at FSU where a potential regional matchup looms.

"Having played so many postseason games for Coach Jarrett and with Coach Wallace in the dugout and the potential to be playing for Coach Wallace and Coach Jarrett in the other dugout, I'm sure it'll be weird to look across the field and see him over there. I'm excited. I know he'll have those guys ready. They've got a great team, but so do we. I would love to get a chance at them."