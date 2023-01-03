A familiar name is returning to UCF.

Darin Hinshaw, UCF's starting quarterback in the early 1990s, will be the Knights' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a source told UCFSports.com.

As a player, Hinshaw set multiple school records and led UCF to the 1993 NCAA Division I-AA Playoffs. He also played on the 1993-94 UCF basketball team that won the TAAC and appeared in the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament.

His collegiate coaching career began at UCF in 1999 as a graduate assistant. The following year, Mike Kruczek promoted him to quarterbacks coach.

His career over the past two decades includes stints at Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern, Memphis, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Kentucky.

Hinshaw held several responsibilities during his MTSU stop (2001-2005) including coaching running backs and wide receivers. He was a co-offensive coordinator by his third season and finished his stint with the sole title.

In 2006, Hinshaw moved to Georgia Southern where was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He coached three years at Memphis (2007-09) where he was the Tigers' wide receivers coach.

He moved on to Tennessee for the next three years (2010-12), first coaching quarterbacks and later wide receivers.

From 2013-15, Hinshaw was Cincinnati's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Hinshaw then spent five years at Kentucky (2016-2020) as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He returned to UCF in 2021 as part of Gus Malzahn's inaugural staff as an analyst. He spent the 2022 season at UAB as offensive coordinator.

UCF could officially announce the hire as early as Wednesday.



