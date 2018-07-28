Deerfield Beach (Fla.) defensive end Miles Dickens committed to UCF on Saturday night during his unofficial visit to campus.

He is the Knights' 12th commitment in the Class of the 2019 and the first from a defensive lineman.

Dickens had received an offer in May.

"I like how its not too far from home," Dickens said then about UCF. "My family can come see me. I love how they're a big family there and the people and coaches there are all genuine."

He visited Tennessee, Kansas State, Kentucky and Louisville during the spring. He has offers from the latter three programs, plus NC State, Pittsburgh, Utah, Temple, Illinois, Northern Illinois, Auburn, Purdue, Bowling Green, FIU, Rutgers, Western Kentucky and ECU.

This will be Dickens' first season at Deerfield Beach after transferring from Stoneman Douglas.

Willie Martinez and Shane Burnham were the UCF coaches who led his recruitment.





