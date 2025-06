Desmond Johnson, a linebacker from Miami Northwestern, was among the group of official visitors at UCF this past weekend. It was his first-ever visit to campus and it made a strong impression.

"It went great," Johnson said. "All the coaches are fun. They're very down-to-earth guys. They're real cool. Coach (Alex) Grinch, Coach D (Mark D'Onofrio), Coach Jihad (Woods), everybody. The players are great. Everything about this place is great."