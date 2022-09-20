UCF safety Divaad Wilson was the player representative at Monday's press conference.

On the goal-line stand at FAU:

"We've got a team full of dogs. For us to show it on national TV, it was a great feeling."

And adding:

"Our DC Travis Williams says at the end of the night he wants people talking about the defense. D-block."

What adjustments were made during halftime at FAU? Wilson said it was "wake up as a defense."

The biggest thing about the punt return position is catching the ball. Divaad has a baseball background which he thinks helps.

He added it was cool to play a game with friends on the other side. He knows FAU WR B.J. Alexander and RB Johnny Ford.

He has no thoughts on GT. They're focused on themselves.

On playing at home:

"We love the UCF fans, all the support and energy they bring. We've also got to make it up to them. Our last game in the Bounce House wasn't what we expected it to be. We've got to bounce back."



