The "big boom" came early.

DJ Allen initially planned for a July 4 announcement, but pushed up his timeline and committed to UCF on Monday. The Germantown (Tenn.) defensive end visited for Bounce House Weekend and just returned from an official visit to Louisville.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on his Instagram Live stream, Allen removed a Louisville t-shirt to reveal a UCF shirt.

"We're locked in," Allen said to acknowledge his commitment to the Knights.

UCFSports.com previously caught up with Allen following his visit.

"It was great," Allen said about his UCF trip. "A family feel. (UCF has) a great education, everything. I feel like I could fit here. Everything was great. I loved it down here."

His future position coach - Kenny Ingram - serves as his primary recruiter.

"Our relationship is great," Allen said. "We got caught up on everything. Instead of talking on the phone, we got to be face to face. I felt his vibe. I really like his energy... I really like the brotherhood they've got with each other. Coach Ingram, a lot of his guys (that he's coached) still check in with him to this day."

Allen had an upcoming visit to Purdue, but plans to shut down his recruitment.



