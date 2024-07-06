DT Christian Hudson commits to UCF
The commitments keep on coming for UCF.
Mainland DT Christian Hudson popped for the Knights late Saturday afternoon to become the sixth commitment in the last three days.
At a big ceremony attended by family, friends and high school coaches, Hudson had four hats on the table: UCF, Iowa, Iowa State and Maryland. He initially picked up each hat before settling on the UCF one. A few moments later, amid cheers of 'U-C-F!' from the crowd, Hudson put on a UCF pullover jacket.
Hudson had been a longtime target of UCF defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin. He visited campus multiple times, including Bounce House Weekend for his official visit.
As a junior, Martin had 70 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
"Coach Martin said he likes my explosive power, my knock-back ability and that I have great movement skills," Hudson told Rivals in an early interview. "I can move sideline to sideline and get where I need to be. I have a high motor and a mean streak."
UCF now has 17 commitments in the 2025 class, which includes five defensive linemen. DT Ryshawn Perry committed in April while UCF received a trio of DE commitments on Friday from Darryll Desir, Mandrell Desir and Tylon Lee.