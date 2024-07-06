The commitments keep on coming for UCF.

Mainland DT Christian Hudson popped for the Knights late Saturday afternoon to become the sixth commitment in the last three days.

At a big ceremony attended by family, friends and high school coaches, Hudson had four hats on the table: UCF, Iowa, Iowa State and Maryland. He initially picked up each hat before settling on the UCF one. A few moments later, amid cheers of 'U-C-F!' from the crowd, Hudson put on a UCF pullover jacket.

Hudson had been a longtime target of UCF defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin. He visited campus multiple times, including Bounce House Weekend for his official visit.

As a junior, Martin had 70 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

"Coach Martin said he likes my explosive power, my knock-back ability and that I have great movement skills," Hudson told Rivals in an early interview. "I can move sideline to sideline and get where I need to be. I have a high motor and a mean streak."

UCF now has 17 commitments in the 2025 class, which includes five defensive linemen. DT Ryshawn Perry committed in April while UCF received a trio of DE commitments on Friday from Darryll Desir, Mandrell Desir and Tylon Lee.



