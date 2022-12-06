UCF quarterback commit Dylan Rizk is counting down the days until he officially becomes a Knight.

That's about two more weeks, Dec. 21, the early signing day for college football. On Monday night, the Cardinal Gibbons star was visited by UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

"They were here for over two hours talking about football with me and my family," Rizk said. "My mom prepared a great meal for them. Some pasta, chicken parm. Nice food... They stayed over pretty late. I didn't want them to leave. Great time. We talked about football and really got to connect. I learned about Coach Gus' full background, about his days at Auburn, Arkansas and Tulsa. He told me everything. It was really great to learn about your head coach that you'll have for the next four to five years."

Malzahn and Lindsey think he'll be a perfect fit for the offense too.

"We all know the offense at UCF is better for more of a running and throwing quarterback," Rizk said. "They told me they love my speed and love my ability to throw. They love everything. They can't wait for me to get up there and do my thing. I wish I could early enroll."

2023 will be an exciting year as it will be UCF's first season playing in the Big 12.

"Coach Malzahn gave me some insight and it's going to be an insane, awesome schedule," Rizk said. "It's like nothing UCF has ever seen before. It's like I'm coming in at the perfect time. Coach Gus even told me that. Everything is really getting going now. UCF is the future of college football. We're getting a new level of respect, going to a Power Five conference. We'll get the respect when we beat those big-time teams and I know we will because we're UCF and we're the best."

His official visit was this past June for Bounce House Weekend.

"John Rhys Plumlee was my host for the official visit," Rizk said. "He's a really nice guy. I've been staying in touch with him. He's been in college football a long time so it'll be good to learn under a guy who has a lot of experience. I was really hoping he was staying because I'm really looking forward to learning under him."