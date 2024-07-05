The Desir Brothers are UCF bound.

Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir, twins and athletic edge rushers from Miami Norland, announced their decision Friday.

The duo visited UCF last month for Bounce House Weekend and afterward spoke highly of their experience as well as their relationship with their future position coach Kenny Ingram.

Mandrell: "I liked it. There was a lot of energy. Coaches showed me love."

Darryll: "I loved the place. I loved the environment and everything."

UCF has been home to several successful twin duos in recent years. More than a decade ago, offensive linemen Jordan and Justin McCray paved the way for the 2013 Fiesta Bowl run. Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin were high-level players who both reached the NFL; Shaquem was the Defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl following the 2017 perfect season. On the current roster, UCF has a pair of twin starters in Demari and Ja'Cari Henderson.

The Desirs said they were aware of UCF's twin success, particularly the Griffins.

"We're gonna be the best set though," Mandrell said.

As a junior, Darryl Desir had 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble. Mandrell Desir had 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. During the visit, they said UCF's plan was for them to play on opposite sides of the defensive line.

"(Coaches like) our get-off, how we're dynamic players," Darryll said.

The Desirs also strongly considered Kentucky, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M and Pittsburgh.

The duo is the latest in a string of commitments for UCF, which is now up to 15 pledges in the 2025 class.



