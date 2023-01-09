UCF is adding experience to their defensive side.

Jireh Wilson, a starter at ECU for the past three seasons, announced Monday he intends to transfer to the Knights for his final season of eligibility.

Wilson, who is 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, first made his mark at ECU as a linebacker before moving to safety. In 2022, he tied for the team lead in interceptions with three. He finished with a solid 71.1 season grade according to PFF, which was the third-best performance on ECU's defense.

The Jacksonville, N.C., native had a standout game against UCF, earning AAC Defensive Player of the Week honors with an interception, fumble recovery and three tackles.

Wilson entered the portal on Dec. 29 and has tweeted offers from West Virginia, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Boston College, Baylor and Kansas. He hasn't posted any new offers though since Dec. 31.

Safety is a big-time need heading into 2023. Among UCF's top three players at the position, two players will not return: Divaad Wilson declared for the NFL Draft and Koby Perry has exhausted his eligibility.

Quadric Bullard, who entered the season a starter, may be limited this spring while he continues to recover from late-season injury. The safety competition should also include Demari Henderson and Texas State transfer commit DeJordan Mask.

Here's a look at UCF's current commit list, which stands at 24 between high school/junior college players and transfers.

High School/JUCO (14):

DE Kaven Call

LB Troy Ford Jr.

QB Dylan Rizk

K Grant Reddick

DT John Walker

DB Braeden Marshall

OL Johnathan Cline

TE Randy Pittman

DB Jason Duclona

WR Tyree Patterson

DB Ja'Maric Morris

DL Andrew Rumph

OL Keyon Cox

DE Isaiah Nixon

Transfers (10):

QB Timmy McClain (South Florida)

LS Gage King (Arizona State)

DB Fred Davis (Clemson)

DB DeJordan Mask (Texas State)

WR Chauncey Magwood (Kentucky)

OL Marcellus Marshall (Kent State)

OL Amari Kight (Alabama)

DB Brian George (Texas A&M)

WR Trent Whittemore (Florida)

DB Jireh Wilson (ECU)



