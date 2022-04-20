ECU transfer Brandon Suggs down to UCF, South Florida

The War on I-4 has extended to the transfer recruiting trail.

Brandon Suggs, who spent the last three seasons at East Carolina, visited UCF this past weekend and has one more trip scheduled to South Florida before he makes his final decision.

"I kind of wanted to come down to Florida," Suggs told UCFSports.com. "It just happened to work out this way."

Before he settled on the Knights and Bulls, Suggs had an initial suitors list that included St. Bonaventure, Chattanooga, Buffalo, Indiana State, Montana and many others.

"It feels good when you have a lot of schools interested in you," Suggs said. "They see your assets and want you to be part of their team. It's a good feeling."

Suggs has been a starter since he arrived at ECU, averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds this past season. He said UCF sees him as a versatile athlete that can play anywhere from the one to the three and guard most positions on the court.

"Coach (Robbie) Laing and Coach (Johnny) Dawkins have been talking to me a lot," Suggs said. "I met the other two coaches over the visit. They've been communicating with me over the past week and a half, telling me everything I wanted to hear. I loved everything I saw on my visit. They kept it real with me. I have a connection with Darius Perry, who was just on the team. I played middle school with him. His dad was my coach."

He said his visit was similar to the experiences he had while being recruited at McEachern High School and later Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va.

"I flew in and Coach (Laing) picked me up from the airport," Suggs said. "We went to dinner and I met some of the players and staff. My host was Darius Johnson. I went to the spring football game on Saturday."

Suggs was one of two visitors as he was joined on the visit by Indiana transfer Michael Durr, a 7-foot center who is originally from Atlanta.

What stood out the most about UCF?

"Definitely the campus," Suggs said. "The campus was amazing. I think what really got me is the facilities. The facilities are beautiful. Everything was just real nice. The athletics complex the athletes have access to is amazing. I feel like I'd really want to be a part of that.

"The coaches were great too. I've felt like I've known them forever, how cool they were and how they related to me. They made me feel like I was at home."

Suggs has two years of eligibility remaining. If he were to go to UCF, his second year would likely coincide with the Knights' entry into the Big 12.

"They talked to me about that," Suggs said. "They want me to help prepare them to make that transition. That would be great exposure, playing in the Big 12."

He'll visit South Florida this upcoming weekend. Suggs said a decision will come shortly thereafter, probably Sunday or Monday.



