Hudson (Fla.) defensive end Elias Williams, a high-priority UCF target, returned to Orlando this past weekend for his official visit.

"I loved it," Williams said. "It was really fun. I got to see the campus again and met with some of the players. Just getting a feel. It kind of feels home. I really loved it. It was great meeting other recruits, being able to spend the whole weekend with kids who could potentially be your teammates. It was really fun."

His player host was Kervins Choute.

"He showed me around," Williams said. "He told me how they practice, how everybody competes. One thing I really love, if I'm going to be at practice in the Florida weather, it might as well be fun. I talked to Drop (Tre'Mon Morris-Brash) too. All the players said is they're always competing."

His recruiter would also be his position coach: Kenny Ingram.

"We have a great relationship," Williams said. "He does a great job staying in communication. We're always talking. Not just about football. I was at states for track and he asked me how that went. How is the family doing. He also connects with my family. They're a really big part in what I do. He cares about me as a player, but also as a man."