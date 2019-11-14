Linebacker Eriq Gilyard is playing his best football late in the season. PFF evaluated the sophomore as UCF's top defensive performer at Tulsa with a grade of 82.8 after he recorded 12 overall tackles.

"I've just been staying consistent as far as knowing everything," Gilyard said. "Being in the right place and playing with a lot more effort."

As for that Tulsa game, a 34-31 loss, Gilyard said the result "wasn't up to our standards." He added the goal now is to put that game behind them and finish strong.

"We want to finish how we started," Gilyard said. "We started on top, dominating. I feel like that's a good way for us to finish on a high note this year."



