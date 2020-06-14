UCFSports - Family atmosphere led Anthony Williams to UCF

UCF's trio of commitments last week culminated with the pledge of Anthony Williams, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back from Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs.

Williams, who announced his decision on Thursday, gives the Knights their eighth commitment in the 2021 class and the first from a local player.

"The biggest reason why I committed was because of the family atmosphere and how great of a program it is," Williams said. "I built a great relationship with Coach (Anthony) Tucker, Coach (Alex) Golesh & Coach (Josh) Heupel over the span of my recruiting process. It's close to home and a great opportunity to play for my hometown and for my family. I had a teammate, Damarius Good, that played with me in last year, so it was easy to get the inside scoop of the program through him."

Williams, who had a bevy of offers, listed a top 10 in May that also included Miami, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Ole Miss, Duke and Indiana. He surprised the UCF coaches with the news earlier last week.

"I committed to them by text," Williams said. "Coach Golesh asked what I had planned that day and I told him I had work and that I was committing to the University of Central Florida. I called Coach Tucker and told him as well. Their reaction was great. They were pumped up and excited."