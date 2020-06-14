UCFSports - Family atmosphere led Anthony Williams to UCF

Family atmosphere led Anthony Williams to UCF
UCF's trio of commitments last week culminated with the pledge of Anthony Williams, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back from Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs.
Williams, who announced his decision on Thursday, gives the Knights their eighth commitment in the 2021 class and the first from a local player.
"The biggest reason why I committed was because of the family atmosphere and how great of a program it is," Williams said. "I built a great relationship with Coach (Anthony) Tucker, Coach (Alex) Golesh & Coach (Josh) Heupel over the span of my recruiting process. It's close to home and a great opportunity to play for my hometown and for my family. I had a teammate, Damarius Good, that played with me in last year, so it was easy to get the inside scoop of the program through him."
Williams, who had a bevy of offers, listed a top 10 in May that also included Miami, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Ole Miss, Duke and Indiana. He surprised the UCF coaches with the news earlier last week.
"I committed to them by text," Williams said. "Coach Golesh asked what I had planned that day and I told him I had work and that I was committing to the University of Central Florida. I called Coach Tucker and told him as well. Their reaction was great. They were pumped up and excited."
Knight nation we live‼️⚔️⚡️ #ChargeOn @JerellLittle32 pic.twitter.com/BndPkS0du6— Anthony Williams (@awjszn) June 11, 2020
Williams is also excited at the prospect of a future UCF backfield that will consist of Lake Brantley stars. Good, who will be a redshirt freshman at UCF this upcoming season, was a high school senior during Williams' sophomore year.
"My relationship with Damarius is good," Williams said. "When he played with us the other year he was like a big brother to me. We really had a lot of fun sharing the backfield. We were efficient."
As a junior, Williams rushed for 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns. There will be an opportunity for him to see immediate playing time with two of UCF's top running backs, Otis Anderson and Greg McCrae, graduating after this season.
"The coaches have said that with my size and being able to move as fast as I do, I would be a great addition to the offense," Williams said. "Being that bigger running back who can take contact and take it to the house."
Williams has been to UCF games in the past and attended a Junior Day event this past spring. He's also strong in the classroom with a 3.4 grade point average.
"M goal is to be the best player I can be for the team and win a lot of games as UCF is known to do obviously," Williams said. "And when the time comes, hopefully the NFL is in sight."