FAU QB Cam Fancher commits to UCF

UCF added their fourth transfer portal commitment on Friday from Florida Atlantic quarterback Cam Fancher, a veteran player with three prior years of starting experience.

A member of the Class of 2021, the Ohio native began his collegiate career at Marshall where he won the starting job midway through his redshirt freshman season in 2022. The team went 6-1 during that span as Fancher completed 131 of 236 passes for 1,558 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He continued as Marshall's starter into 2023, connecting on 336 of his 551 pass attempts for 3,766 yards, 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Fancher transferred to FAU in 2024, completing 126 of 212 attempts for 1,528 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

In his two full seasons as starter, Fancher earned a 66.4 offensive grade at Marshall (2023) and 66.1 at FAU (2024). Fancher's high point in 2024 came in the Owls' 41-37 loss to North Texas in which Fancher passed for 351 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, earning an 89.9 PFF grade.

Fancher adds to a UCF quarterback room that currently includes Dylan Rizk and Jacurri Brown. He is the Knights' fourth transfer portal commitment, joining Tulsa DT RJ Jackson, Maryland DB Brandon Jacob and Washington OL Gaard Memmelaar.

UCF had also been recruiting Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula, who visited Thursday afternoon. Pribula also visited Missouri and Iowa and was scheduled to be at Ole Miss on Friday with the possibility of Indiana later in the weekend. It's unclear whether Fancher's signing has any bearing on UCF's chances with Pribula, though it's likely a fourth scholarship quarterback is added at some point.



